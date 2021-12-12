U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,712.02
    +44.57 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,970.99
    +216.30 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,630.60
    +113.23 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,211.81
    -8.40 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    +1.02 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.10
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    +0.20 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1319
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4890
    +0.0020 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3267
    +0.0050 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3400
    -0.1140 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,211.68
    +1,503.09 (+3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,237.78
    -13.46 (-1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.78
    -29.48 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,437.77
    -287.70 (-1.00%)
     

It's time for democracies to protect dissidents from spyware

Ali Al-Ahmed and Matthew Hedges
·5 min read

The TechCrunch Global Affairs Project examines the increasingly intertwined relationship between the tech sector and global politics.

Governments that purchase spyware tend to share a common pretext: the need to fight terrorist and other public safety threats. But we know that when autocratic regimes acquire state-of-the-art surveillance technology, they also intend to use it against activists, journalists, academics and any other dissenting voices they deem a threat. Spyware programs — used to infect phones and other hardware without the owner's knowledge in order to track movements and steal information — are tools of repression just as surely as guns.

There have been too many well-documented cases to ignore this basic 21st century reality. Yet companies continue to sell their spyware to despotic governments, in some cases claiming ignorance about what is likely to happen next. This trend has rocked the community of political dissidents across the globe and has put them at greater risk of arrest and much worse.

We know because this technology has been used on us. As a naturalized American from Saudi Arabia and a British academic, we count ourselves and many colleagues among the victims.

Read more from the TechCrunch Global Affairs Project
Read more from the TechCrunch Global Affairs Project

One of us, Ali Al-Ahmed, saw the Saudi government steal his personal data from Twitter, then use it to track down, imprison and torture his Twitter followers.

The other one of us, Matthew Hedges, was a graduate student on a research trip to the United Arab Emirates when he discovered that authorities had hacked his phone even before he arrived in the country. He was arrested in 2018, charged with spying and initially sentenced to life in prison. Ultimately held for six months, he was kept in handcuffs and fed debilitating drugs.

Painful though these experiences continue to be for us, we are relatively safe living in the United States and Britain. But our experiences are all too common. They highlight the ongoing, systemic abuse that authoritarian regimes inflict on people every day, in violation of international law and all principles of human rights.

By enabling despots to track citizens' every move, spyware vendors make this kind of maltreatment possible. Dissidents around the world will have targets on their backs until democratic governments crack down on companies that turn a blind eye to this use of their wares.

The time has come for decisive action from democratic countries, including the United States, to curb this abuse. Leaders in Western democracies talk about the need to rein in Big Tech. And yet, in the endless tug-of-war between government regulation and tech companies, "users have become the main casualties," as a new report from Freedom House, a watchdog organization, put it. Too often, ordinary online citizens are vulnerable to predation by their own governments.

China and Russia get the lion's share of global public attention for state-sponsored hacking and repression for the sheer scale of their operations. But U.S. allies like Saudi Arabia are often among the worst offenders.

For example, some of the Middle East's most ruthless suppressors of dissent, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, buy spyware from the Israeli company NSO Group. These governments have used NSO's Pegasus software to hack into the phones of numerous human rights activists and critics — often well beyond their own borders.

Sometimes the autocrats running these regimes have purely personal motives, as in the case of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. A British court found that he used Pegasus to spy on his ex-wife and several of his children.

The public only learned of this because an NSO Group official called a prominent British lawyer late one night to tip her off about the surveillance. As bad as the sheikh’s abuse of Pegasus was, more alarming is that NSO Group knew he was using their technology for illicit ends. In this case, senior managers felt sufficiently exposed to blow the whistle, but the firm has not divulged what it may know about other abuses by its clients.

Nor is NSO Group alone in selling spyware to police forces and intelligence services known to abuse human rights. The Israeli firms Candiru and Cyberbit are in the same business. Products from the German company Finfisher and the Italian firm Hacking Team (now rebranded Memento Labs after a 2015 scandal) have also been linked to abuses.

NSO has reportedly terminated its contracts with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, saying they misused Pegasus. But corporate self-enforcement is not enough. Democratic governments must send a clear message to these companies: that they will face export bans, and senior company staff will face sanctions if their products are used to violate human rights.

Another important step would be for the U.S. Commerce Department and its counterparts in Britain, the European Union and other democracies to expand the use of blacklists that restrict trade with companies enabling abuse. The Commerce Department already includes NSO Group, Candiru, Russian company Positive Technologies and the Singaporean firm Computer Security Initiative Consultancy on its "Entity List," meaning that those outfits can't buy components from U.S. sellers without a special license. But a broader global campaign of this kind could go further.

Finally, democratic countries should establish transparent, uniform rules for using spyware. This past week, the White House hosted a virtual Summit for Democracy of global leaders with the express purpose of fighting authoritarianism and promoting human rights. As this coalition gets to work, spyware should be at the top of its agenda.

Clearly, we have entered a new era of electronic espionage and digital repression. Only by enacting stronger regulatory and legal protections can democracies ensure their survival, enable free speech to flourish and safeguard their citizens' well-being.

Read more from the TechCrunch Global Affairs Project
Read more from the TechCrunch Global Affairs Project

Recommended Stories

  • We covered the executioners’ toll and exposed SC execution secrecy. The impact was immediate

    The State’s reporting on executions was widely read and has already started to have an impact on death penalty legislation nationwide. Here’s how readers and lawmakers reacted to Secrets of the Death Chamber.

  • Donald Trump, Bill O'Reilly Event Reportedly Fizzles In Florida

    Ticket sales were so lackluster the upper tier of the arena was shut down, reports the Sun Sentinel.

  • Federal Reserve's decision, Retail sales: What to know this week

    Investors this week are set to focus on the Federal Reserve's final monetary policy decision of 2021, which may include more signaling of a monetary policy adjustment amid elevated inflation and a strengthening economic backdrop.

  • Will new bacon law begin? California grocers seek delay

    A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block implementation of a new farm animal welfare law, adding to uncertainty about whether bacon and other fresh pork products will be much more expensive or in short supply in the state when the new rules take effect on New Year's Day. Since voters approved Proposition 12 by a 2-to-1 ratio in November 2018, state officials have missed deadlines for releasing specific regulations covering the humane treatment of animals that provide meat for the California market. “We’re saying this is not going to work,” said Nate Rose, a spokesman for the California Grocers Association. It has allowed pork processed under the old rules and held in cold storage to be sold in California in 2022, which could prevent shortages for weeks or even months.

  • Inflation Surge Pushes U.S. Real Interest Rates Into More Deeply Negative Territory

    By standing still, the Federal Reserve’s policy has provided more stimulus to the economy this year.

  • Putin rues Soviet collapse as demise of 'historical Russia'

    President Vladimir Putin has lamented the collapse of the Soviet Union three decades ago as the demise of what he called "historical Russia" and said the economic crisis that followed was so bad he was forced to moonlight as a taxi driver. Putin's comments, released by state TV on Sunday, are likely to further fuel speculation about his foreign policy intentions among his critics, who accuse him of planning to recreate the Soviet Union and of contemplating an attack on Ukraine, a notion the Kremlin has dismissed as fear-mongering.

  • Gavin Newsom says he'll use Texas abortion law as model for gun-control measure

    In responding to the U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing the Texas abortion ban to stay in place, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday said he plans to propose a gun control law that would be modeled on the Texas one.

  • Multiple jobholders and an overlooked nuance in labor market data

    On Wednesday, we learned that U.S. employers had a staggering 11.0 million job openings¹ in October, up from 10.6 million in the prior month.

  • Player In PowerPoint Election Overthrow Plot Reportedly Talked Often With Mark Meadows

    Retired Army colonel Phil Waldron also told The Washington Post that he briefed several members of Congress on "options" the night before Jan. 6.

  • Anti-Democracy PowerPoint Circulator Says He Met with Meadows, Briefed Lawmakers: Reports

    “The presentation was that there was significant foreign interference in the election, here’s the proof,” Waldron told The Washington Post

  • How Volatile Oil Prices Could Spark Conflict In South America

    Volatile oil prices, sparked by the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, are weighing on Colombia’s economy, heightening geopolitical risks in the region

  • Heartbreaking images from Afghanistan food crisis: How to help

    Nearly four months since the Taliban seized power and the United States pulled its troops from Afghanistan, the country is facing a critical food shortage that some aid groups say could kill a million Afghan children this winter.

  • Yale Historian Spells Out Why ‘The Worst’ May Be Yet To Come For America

    "Our government is still under attack," warned Joanne Freeman in an op-ed for The Washington Post. "The offensive is quieter now but no less menacing."

  • The Lockheed F-35 Wins Another European Fighter Jet Competition

    Lockheed Martin's F-35 beat out offerings from Boeing and European defense giants for a nearly $9.5 billion deal with the Finnish Air Force.

  • Macron's presidential challenger Pecresse would say 'non' to federal EU

    The conservative candidate who has emerged as Emmanuel Macron's most serious challenger for next year's presidential election kicked off her campaign on Saturday by announcing she would resist German calls for a federal European superstate. Valerie Pecresse, who has described herself as "1/3 Thatcher, 2/3 Merkel", was the surprise winner of the leadership contest of the conservative Les Republicains party last weekend, and has since got a big bounce in opinion polls. In her first campaign rally as the candidate of a party that traces its roots to Charles de Gaulle, Pecresse said she wanted the EU to preserve the independence of nation states and not become a federal superstate, like the United States. "I hear some of our German partners suggest that the European Union should evolve into a federal state," she said.

  • Twenty Central Banks Hold Meetings as Inflation Forces Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalAnatomy of a Bad RoadChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearThe world’s top central banks are diverging, as some turn to tackling surging inflation while others keep stoking d

  • Letitia James withdraws from NY gubernatorial race: Here’s what you need to know

    On Thursday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced that she was suspending her campaign for governor and will […] The post Letitia James withdraws from NY gubernatorial race: Here’s what you need to know appeared first on TheGrio.

  • In Bid for Control of Elections, Trump Loyalists Face Few Obstacles

    ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — When thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Washington Jan. 6 for the Stop the Steal rally that led to the storming of the U.S. Capitol, one of them was Stephen Lindemuth, a pastor and substitute teacher from Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. Lindemuth had traveled with a religious group from Elizabethtown to join in protesting the certification of Joe Biden’s victory. In a Facebook post three days later, he complained that “media coverage has focused solely on the negative as

  • Netanyahu responds to Trump's claim of disloyalty

    Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded Friday to former President Trump’s accusation that he showed disloyalty by congratulating President Biden on his election win last year, saying he did so in the best interest of his country.

  • As Inflation Roars, the Fed Faces a Thorny Choice

    Faster reduction in bond-buying will be a key topic at next week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting. That will point to likely pace of interest-rate hikes.