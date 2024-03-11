TIME dotCom Berhad (KLSE:TIMECOM) Shares Could Be 24% Above Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

TIME dotCom Berhad's estimated fair value is RM4.35 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

TIME dotCom Berhad is estimated to be 24% overvalued based on current share price of RM5.38

Analyst price target for TIMECOM is RM5.79, which is 33% above our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of TIME dotCom Berhad (KLSE:TIMECOM) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM605.5m RM389.9m RM449.0m RM456.8m RM467.2m RM479.6m RM493.6m RM508.9m RM525.4m RM542.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 1.73% Est @ 2.27% Est @ 2.65% Est @ 2.92% Est @ 3.11% Est @ 3.24% Est @ 3.33% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6% RM557 RM330 RM350 RM328 RM309 RM292 RM277 RM263 RM250 RM237

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM3.2b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM543m× (1 + 3.5%) ÷ (8.6%– 3.5%) = RM11b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM11b÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= RM4.8b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM8.0b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM5.4, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at TIME dotCom Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for TIME dotCom Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For TIME dotCom Berhad, there are three pertinent items you should consider:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 2 warning signs for TIME dotCom Berhad we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does TIMECOM's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

