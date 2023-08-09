Are TIME dotCom Berhad (KLSE:TIMECOM) Investors Paying Above The Intrinsic Value?

Key Insights

TIME dotCom Berhad's estimated fair value is RM4.08 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM5.39 suggests TIME dotCom Berhad is potentially 32% overvalued

The RM5.92 analyst price target for TIMECOM is 45% more than our estimate of fair value

Does the August share price for TIME dotCom Berhad (KLSE:TIMECOM) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is TIME dotCom Berhad Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM357.1m RM413.2m RM433.5m RM453.1m RM472.2m RM491.2m RM510.2m RM529.5m RM549.2m RM569.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 4.93% Est @ 4.51% Est @ 4.22% Est @ 4.02% Est @ 3.88% Est @ 3.78% Est @ 3.71% Est @ 3.66% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% RM328 RM348 RM335 RM321 RM307 RM293 RM279 RM266 RM253 RM240

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM3.0b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM569m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.0%– 3.6%) = RM11b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM11b÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= RM4.6b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM7.5b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM5.4, the company appears reasonably expensive at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at TIME dotCom Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for TIME dotCom Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded its 5-year average.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Telecom industry.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For TIME dotCom Berhad, we've compiled three additional items you should further research:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with TIME dotCom Berhad . Future Earnings: How does TIMECOM's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

