Time to make the doughnuts? Krispy Kreme may expand McDonald's partnership

It's the kind of sweet news that doughnut lovers savor: Krispy Kreme says it’s in advanced talks to expand its partnership with McDonald’s.

Global president and chief operating officer Josh Charlesworth said Krispy Kreme is excited about the pilot program which began in Kentucky and has since expanded to dozens of locations.

The partnership is part of a broader strategy to increase the number of places you can get your sugary glazed fix.

Krispy Kreme is learning how to stock fast-food restaurants with fresh doughnuts the same way it does shelves and kiosks in grocery stores, convenience stores and gas stations.

“While nothing has been finalized, we are excited about our continued partnership with McDonald's, and we are in advanced discussions about expanding the relationship,” said Charlesworth, who will take over as Krispy Kreme CEO on Jan. 1.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 05: Doughnuts are sold at a Krispy Kreme store on May 05, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

McDonald’s did not respond to a request for comment.

The Krispy Kreme flavors available at participating McDonald's restaurants and drive-thrus are the original glazed, chocolate-iced with sprinkles and raspberry-filled.

A pumpkin spice promotion was another highlight of the third quarter results. But the news wasn’t all sweet from Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme missed third-quarter expectations, ringing up revenue of $407.4 million, below estimates of $413.9 million.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Krispy Kreme may sweeten McDonald's doughnut partnership