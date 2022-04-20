Time to grab your pass to TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco

Prepare yourself for the triumphant return of TechCrunch Disrupt — live and in person — to San Francisco on October 18-20 at Moscone West!

We can’t wait to welcome you and more than 10,000 other attendees to our flagship event — the epicenter of the startup ecosystem.

Registration is open: Take advantage of our launch special. Purchase a pass (General Admission, Investor or Student/Non-profit) before June 1, and you can save up to $1,500.

At TC Disrupt events, you see the world’s most influential, successful CEOs and investors on our stage, and you find the next generation of potential unicorns exhibiting on our show floor. But in the words of automated voicemail operators everywhere: Please listen to the menu as our options have changed.

We’ve come up with a bunch of exciting changes this year, in part to celebrate a return to live events but, more importantly, to deepen and expand our support for the global early-stage startup community. Ready? Here’s what’s new at Disrupt this year.

Startup Battlefield 200: Startup Battlefield is expanding! This year, TechCrunch will select 200 early-stage startups from across all industries and around the world to join the cohort and exhibit free for all three days of Disrupt. Along with exhibition space, the 200 selected startups will receive access to trainings, private receptions, investors, two complementary general admission passes and more. It’s a juried process, which means that you must apply to be considered and it's the only way that early stage companies will be able to present on the show floor.

Of those 200 rarified startups, TechCrunch will choose 20 standout companies to pitch on the Disrupt Stage in front of thousands — for a shot at $100,000 and the glory of being named the best startup in tech. Those founders will receive weeks of expert coaching before they pitch live to a panel of judges, and an enthusiastic audience, on the Disrupt Stage. Applications are now open for a limited time! Throw your hat into the ring here to be considered!

Roundtable discussions: These small, topic-focused gatherings — each hosted by an expert in the related field — give up to 10 people the opportunity to interact and engage in deeper conversations. Share challenges, ask questions, connect and perhaps discover opportunities to collaborate with other early-stage founders.

Table for Six: Sign up to relax and connect over a no-host meal at a top local restaurant with five other Disrupt attendees. It’s a great way to share startup stories, meet new, interesting entrepreneurs and grow your network. Save room for dessert.

Disrupt Day — Online Edition: Can’t attend Disrupt IRL? No worries, simply mark May 21 on your calendar and tune in for Disrupt Online from anywhere in the world. We’ll feature recaps, analyst commentary content and special guests. Online participants will receive access to the Disrupt video library and take advantage of networking online with the global startup community.

That’s a whole lot of top-notch change, but one thing about Disrupt will always remain the same. It is, by far, the best launching pad for early-stage startups. Just ask Dropbox, Mint, and Fitbit.

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place — in person, yeah! — in San Francisco on October 18-20 with an online day on October 21. Buy your pass before June 1, save up to $1,500, and get ready to engage with the early-stage startup ecosystem. We cannot wait to see you IRL!

