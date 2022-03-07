Right Time Group of Companies Acquires The Comfort Group

Leading HVAC Provider Continues Western Expansion to Better Serve Customers

ST. CATHARINES, ON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Right Time Group of Companies ("Right Time" or the "Company") announced today it is continuing its western expansion with the acquisition of The Comfort Group. Based in Parksville, British Columbia, The Comfort Group provides Central Vancouver Island communities with residential heating, cooling, and indoor air quality services. Management and employees of the company will join the Right Time team and will benefit from Right Time's management and training capabilities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Comfort Group is the thirteenth acquisition completed by Right Time. "As we continue our expansion across Canada, we took notice of the business co-owners Denis Stjepanovic and Terry Corsie have built and were impressed by their commitment to delivering superior customer service," said Right Time CEO Craig Goettler. "We're excited to join forces and grow The Comfort Group's business on Vancouver Island."

"We're proud of the business we have built delivering exceptional residential HVAC services since 2004," said Mr. Stjepanovic. "The Comfort Group has achieved great success and with Right Time's expertise and exceptional management, we'll move the business to the next stage. We're pleased with our decision and looking forward to this promising new chapter."

Right Time is continuously looking to add new residential HVAC and home services locations to its existing network in Canada. Interested owners are encouraged to contact Curtis Budgell at the coordinates below or visit the website to request more information.

Right Time, which also announced the acquisition of 360 Super Techs of Vancouver Island today, is majority-owned by Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm.

About Right Time

Right Time is the leading Canadian independent heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning ("HVAC") contractor focused on the residential market. Right Time now operates out of 20 locations in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia with over 1000 employees, and provides preventative maintenance programs, repairs, and replacements of household HVAC units. For more information, please visit www.right-time.ca.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (https://www.gryphon-inv.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $8.3 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

Contact:

Curtis Budgell, Vice President, Corporate Development

Right Time Group of Companies

curtis.budgell@right-time.ca

204-296-8420

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/right-time-group-of-companies-acquires-the-comfort-group-301496353.html

SOURCE Right Time