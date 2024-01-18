Time Out Group Non-Executive Director Acquires 27% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO) should definitely note that the Non-Executive Director, David Till, recently paid UK£0.54 per share to buy UK£91k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 27%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Time Out Group

Notably, that recent purchase by David Till is the biggest insider purchase of Time Out Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.53). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was David Till.

AIM:TMO Insider Trading Volume January 18th 2024

Does Time Out Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Time Out Group insiders own about UK£6.6m worth of shares (which is 3.7% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Time Out Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Time Out Group insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Time Out Group you should know about.

