Time Out Group's (LON:TMO) investors will be pleased with their favorable 55% return over the last year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO) share price is up 55% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 4.1% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Also impressive, the stock is up 51% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Time Out Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Time Out Group grew its revenue by 43% last year. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. Buyers pushed the share price 55% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If the company can maintain the revenue growth, the share price could go higher still. But before deciding this growth stock is underappreciated, you might want to check out profitability trends (and cash flow)

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

AIM:TMO Earnings and Revenue Growth January 11th 2024

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Time Out Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 55% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 4% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Time Out Group you should be aware of.

