U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,751.51
    -31.77 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,020.26
    -253.61 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,072.30
    -76.34 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.81
    -10.88 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.02
    +0.26 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.60
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.47
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9829
    -0.0055 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    +0.0690 (+1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1201
    -0.0121 (-1.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8800
    +0.2700 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,952.03
    +147.37 (+0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.38
    -8.74 (-1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,979.84
    -72.78 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.77 (+0.70%)
     

Time to Update Japan Travel Bucket List with Fujita Kanko

·3 min read

TOKYO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been announced that, starting on October 11th, Japan will reopen to accept independent travelers and lift daily arrival cap after more than two years of COVID boarder restrictions. Pre-arrival COVID testing has also been dropped for vaccinated visitors. "We are thrilled that we can finally welcome back international visitors. This is a perfect time to update your Japan bucket list," says Yoshihiro Ise, President & CEO of Fujita Kanko Inc., a leading Japanese hospitality company with approximately 70 properties throughout Japan. "Whether you are a nature lover or a cultural connoisseur, we can help you realize your dream vacation with a broad range of our offerings, especially with those that feature exquisite experiences. Here are some suggestions."

Fujita Kanko opened “Eiheiji Hakujukan” in Fukui, Japan. A temple lodging and upscale Japanese inn hybrid, it is situated in front of Eiheiji, a renowned Zen temple. Hakujukan was developed for visitors/guests to experience the world of Zen from the comfort of an upscale hotel.
Fujita Kanko opened “Eiheiji Hakujukan” in Fukui, Japan. A temple lodging and upscale Japanese inn hybrid, it is situated in front of Eiheiji, a renowned Zen temple. Hakujukan was developed for visitors/guests to experience the world of Zen from the comfort of an upscale hotel.

Detox your mind in the serene world of Zen: located in Fukui prefecture's beautiful countryside, Eiheiji Hakujukan sits next to Eiheiji, a 800-year old Zen temple. A combination of upscale traditional inns and Buddhist lodgings, it offers distinctive services with its exclusive Zen concierge for guests to participate in authentic Zen experiences including sophisticated Buddhist cuisine.

Glamping under Mt. Fuji and/or on a remote island: Merely a 1.5-2-hour train/bus ride from the center of Tokyo takes you to Fujino Kirameki at foothills of magnificent Mount Fuji where guests can enjoy various outdoor activities, campfire and stargazing without leaving the comfort of luxury hotels. If you prefer more secluded spots, take a trip to Kyushu, the southern region of Japan, for Nordisk Village Goto Islands, located on one of Goto Islands in Nagasaki prefecture, which is surrounded by breathtaking nature with a fascinating piece of history.

A perfect family trip with ultimate hot springs: it is no secret that Japanese love onsen (hot springs). For those who seek for a real cultural experience, an onsen vacation in Hakone, one of the most popular onsen destinations, is a must-do. Hakone Kowakien, a vast resort complex with multiple facilities, offers a perfect setting especially for families with children. Its Yunessun, a one-of-a-kind hot spring theme park with various attractions and fun themed hot spring baths, can entertain children all day. Grown-ups can indulge themselves in its Ten-yu's infinity hot spring bath surrounded by marvelous views. All guest rooms at Ten-yu also feature private outdoor baths.

"If you would like to treat yourself with something extraordinary and natural beauties without leaving Tokyo, please stay at our Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo. A magical green oasis awaits you in the middle of Tokyo," says Ise.

For more information about all properties and reservations, visit https://fujita-kanko.com/properties/

About Fujita Kanko

Fujita Kanko Inc., established in 1955, is a publicly-traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo. In addition to its core hospitality business, it operates wedding and banquet facilities, high-end resorts, leisure facilities and related services. It has 68 properties/facilities, including its flagship, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, and 35 mid-priced hotels in the Hotel Gracery, Washington Hotels and Hotel TAVINOS groups.

Contact:
Keiko Okano
keiko.okano@didit.com
+1-212-583-1084 (U.S.)

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/time-to-update-japan-travel-bucket-list-with-fujita-kanko-301642113.html

SOURCE Fujita Kanko Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • United Airlines Makes a Major Service Cut

    United Airlines has made it clear they don't make empty threats. In September, United CEO Scott Kirby wrote a letter Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen, requesting additional slots at The John F. Kennedy International Airport. Kirby felt like United wasn't getting enough slots at the airport, which is airline industry terminology for take offs and landings.

  • Southwest Has a Problem its Passengers Need to Know About

    It's been a tough time for the airline industry lately. It recently made a change where its Rapid Rewards Members can now achieve A-List or A-List Preferred tier status much quicker, which will make it easier to accumulate points that can be used for such perks as priority boarding and the ability to make a same day change with no difference in base fare. The company also introduced a feature that lets customers change their boarding group for an added fee starting at $30, either online or via the Southwest app, within 24 hours of departure.

  • Better Buy: Royal Caribbean Group vs. Carnival Cruise Lines?

    Between Royal Caribbean and Carnival, one top cruise line demonstrates quicker recovery and a stronger base. The other offers a forward-looking approach that may drive growth over time.

  • The Rental-Car Fees That Stump Even the Travel Pros

    Rental car companies like Hertz and Avis have opened doors for extra charges that you could easily miss without reading the fine print.

  • Loretta Lynn Died at Her Beloved Tennessee Ranch: All About Her Famous Home and How to Visit

    The country music legend died Tuesday at her home, which has become a popular tourist destination for her fans

  • NICKELODEON HOTELS & RESORTS RIVIERA MAYA RECEIVES BACK-TO-BACK PRESTIGIOUS AWARDS

    Karisma Hotels & Resorts and Grupo Lomas are honored to announce two awards for Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya and Aqua Nick, the Leading Edge Award and the prestigious AAA's Four Diamond Award. The Leading Edge Award, was given to Grupo Lomas and Karisma Hotels & Resorts in partnership with Paramount Global, WhiteWater and Water Technology, Inc. for recognition of their work on Aqua Nick, the sprawling six-acre Nickelodeon-themed water park located at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riv

  • Hidden Barcelona Speakeasy Named ‘World’s Best Bar’

    New York lands six establishments on the 2022 list, while Chicago and Miami also claim spots in the coveted top 50 ranking

  • Buy Airbnb Stock Because Travel Demand Is Resilient, Says Analyst

    Bernstein analyst Richard Clarke initiated coverage on Airbnb stock with at Outperform. He says the company can maintain share, and grow revenue by more than 15% a year.

  • Why Carnival Shares Tumbled 25% in September

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) tumbled hard in September, dropping 25.7%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the ship seemed to sail on the hoped-for recovery in the cruise industry. Most of the losses occurred at the very end of the month after Carnival's fiscal third-quarter results revealed inflation was taking a greater-than-expected toll on the cruise line's costs, as were supply chain issues and maintaining health and safety protocols on board its ships.

  • Japan Is Reopening to Tourists, Here are the top Cities to Visit

    Have you been dreaming of faraway lands?

  • "It's Not Made To Be Good — It's Made To Be Cheap And Consistent": People Are Sharing Specific Things About "American Life" They Want Others To Know About

    "I went to college with a guy from Germany, and this confused him quite a bit when he first got here."View Entire Post ›

  • The 1 Soaring Cruise Ship Stock Worth Watching Tuesday

    Wall Street remained in a bullish mood, building a two-day winning streak as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) rose by around 3%. Yet among the cruise operators, there's really only one that has the best chance ever to get back to its previous record highs.

  • Halloween is a place in SC you can visit now. Here are the spooky details

    This “city of Halloween” hopes to encourage more tourism and economic growth by fully embracing the holiday all month long.

  • Hurricane Ian images: 19 photos of the boat carnage in Southwest Florida

    Almost a week after Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida, boats that were displaced by the storm surge have become reminders of the damage.

  • Forget Water Slides. This Massive $17.5 Million Utah Manse Comes With Its Own Indoor Water Park.

    At 50,738 square feet, the mega-mansion is the largest home in the Beehive State.

  • Factbox-Europe's travel disruption stretches into autumn

    After sweeping job and pay cuts when COVID-19 brought travel to a grinding halt, staff across the industry from pilots to baggage handlers are asking for big pay increases and better working conditions. ** European flights faced widespread disruption on Sept. 16 as a French air traffic controllers' strike forced airlines to cancel half of those scheduled to arrive or depart Paris airports and others due to have flown over France. Ryanair said the travel plans of 80,000 passengers had been affected as it cancelled 420 flights, mainly intended to fly over France.

  • American Express Travel Is Right on Point for Certain Millennial Travelers

    A majority of American Express’ new customers — 60 percent — in the second quarter belonged to the Generation Z and millennial generations, a metric very much noticed at subsidiary American Express Travel. “Their mindset around culturally impactful travel is helping to shape what we do,” Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel, told Skift […]

  • Full Video: Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel at Skift Global Forum 2022

    Booking Holdings has made great strides in its vacation home and short-term rental business, CEO and President Glenn Fogel said at Skift Global Forum in New York City on September 20. “We’re spending a lot of time, energy, and effort building up our home business,” Fogel said. “Almost a third of our business is now in […]

  • 2 Incredible Stocks to Help You Build Retirement Wealth

    If you're looking for quality businesses that have multiple and durable tailwinds to generate future growth, here are two such stocks to consider adding to your buy list this month. With discretionary spending like travel remaining below pre-pandemic levels as consumers weigh every cost more carefully and the price of travel rises, it's not surprising that a stock like Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has seen a steady decline in recent months as other growth stocks have dipped to all-time lows. Unlike a traditional hotel chain, Airbnb's platform has many different sources of growth to tap into, even in the current environment -- including business travelers, temporarily remote workers, digital nomads, and vacationers.

  • How Much It Costs To Retire in 15 Small Towns

    Small towns appeal to many people looking for a slower pace, and they also have big advantages, such as lower costs of living and higher livability scores. With inflation at a four-decade high, these...