U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,291.74
    +11.59 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,897.00
    +135.95 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,100.42
    +53.23 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.41
    -2.21 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.79
    -3.30 (-3.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.90
    -20.60 (-1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    -0.45 (-2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0178
    -0.0079 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    -0.0630 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2072
    -0.0066 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2090
    -0.2710 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,218.07
    -318.82 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    575.50
    -15.26 (-2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.15
    +8.26 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,871.78
    +324.80 (+1.14%)
     

It's Time to Get Knotty: Auntie Anne's and Evil Genius Beer Company Release a Limited-Edition Oktoberfest Lager

·3 min read

LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auntie Anne's®, the world's largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise, and Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Company have teamed up to create a special Oktoberfest-style lager that will be released just in time for the classic beer-centric celebration.

Auntie Anne's teams up with Evil Genius Beer Company to release limited-edition Oktoberfest-style lager brewed with the brand's beloved soft pretzels.
Auntie Anne's teams up with Evil Genius Beer Company to release limited-edition Oktoberfest-style lager brewed with the brand's beloved soft pretzels.

The new beer, dubbed Is Butter a Carb?, is an innovative riff on the timeless Oktoberfest beer style; brewed not only with imported German hops and malts, but also with fresh-baked Auntie Anne's soft pretzels. This is the first time Auntie Anne's iconic pretzels have been used as an ingredient to develop and create a unique beer available for purchase.

"The only thing better than pretzels AND beer, is pretzels IN beer," said Trevor Hayward, co-founder of Evil Genius. "We really wanted to tie the brands together in a fun way that reminds you of biting into a warm pretzel with every sip."

The new beer will have all the makings of a classic Oktoberfest, such as a rich malt backbone balanced by delicate hop character, and feature a prominent toasty flavor profile that is rounded out with pleasant salinity.

"We can't wait for fans of Auntie Anne's and Evil Genius to get a taste of this fun collaboration," said Danika Brown, Director of Brand Marketing at Auntie Anne's. "It was important to us to not only create a beer made with our iconic pretzels, but also a beer that could be enjoyed alongside our pretzels. We knew we wanted something that would transport our fans and allow them to feel like they were celebrating Oktoberfest in Germany."

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Auntie Anne's. We all have such fond memories of their hot, handmade pretzels and that kind of nostalgia is exactly the kind of feeling we love to deliver with our beers. The taste and smell will bring this seasonal beverage to life in a way unlike any other Oktoberfest-style beer before," said Kevin Keller, National Sales Manager for Evil Genius.

Is Butter a Carb? will be available starting August 15 in stores throughout Evil Genius' nine state distribution footprint including CT, DE, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, and RI. To kick off the release, you can also look forward to an Oktoberfest Party at the brewery in Philadelphia on Thursday, August 18.  The party will feature the Auntie Anne's crew, a stein hoisting competition, the Auntie Anne's Food Truck, and traditional German Music. For more information on Evil Genius Beer Company check them out at www.evilgeniusbeer.com or on socials at @evilgeniusbeer. To learn more about Is Butter A Carb? and the Auntie Anne's and Evil Genius Beer Company collaboration, visit auntieannes.com/isbutteracarb.

About Auntie Anne's®:
With locations in 49 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists, and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's® stores can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. Fans can now also order their favorite pretzel snacks for delivery, pickup, and catering in the Pretzel Perks app. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About Evil Genius
Evil Genius Beer Company was started in 2011 by best friends Luke Bowen and Trevor Hayward. After 10 years, and a motto of "Very Silly Names for Very Serious Beers", Evil Genius Beer Company now distributes to 10 states (CT, DE, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, VA and RI) and pumps out over 12,000 barrels of 19 different core and seasonal beers to quench their ever thirsty customers. For more information, visit www.evilgeniusbeer.com and connect on social @evilgeniusbeer.

Media Contact: 
Ryan Keller
Evil Genius Beer Company
rkeller@evilgeniusbeer.com
215-425-6820

Auntie Anne's Logo
Auntie Anne's Logo
Evil Genius Beer Company
Evil Genius Beer Company
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/its-time-to-get-knotty-auntie-annes-and-evil-genius-beer-company-release-a-limited-edition-oktoberfest-lager-301605668.html

SOURCE Auntie Anne's

Recommended Stories

  • Restaurant Meals Become a Relative Bargain as Grocery Prices Soar

    Consumer prices at grocery stores and restaurants increased 13.1% and 7.6%, respectively, year-over-year in July—the biggest inflationary gap between grocery stores and restaurants since the 1970s.

  • To keep salmon succulent in a skillet, baste then sauce

    For the sauce, we borrow from Colombia’s take on guacamole — spiked with both lime juice and vinegar as well as fresh chilies — to create an easy, no-cook sauce for the fillets. In a medium bowl, toss the tomatoes with 1 tablespoon of the lime juice and a pinch of salt.

  • 18 Easy High-Protein Breakfast Recipes That Can Help Reduce Inflammation

    Kickstart your day with one of these high-protein breakfast recipes. Not only does each dish have at least 15 grams of protein per serving, but they also feature ingredients like broccoli, blueberries, nuts and Greek yogurt, so these meals can help reduce inflammation and its negative symptoms like joint stiffness and mental fog. And if that wasn't enough, all of these breakfasts only take 15 minutes or less to make, so they are practical options even for the busiest mornings.

  • I Will Buy No Wine Before Its Time and Won't Buy These 3 Wine Stocks Yet, Either

    This trio of companies that produce wine made their stock market debuts over the past 18 months and don't look ripe for the picking.

  • 4 Ways to Get the Most From Your Multivitamin, According to an Expert

    If you take a multivitamin as part of your morning ritual, you're not alone. John Hopkins Medicine reports that half of U.S. adults—including 70 percent of those age 65 and older—take multivitamins or other health supplements regularly. And while taking a daily multivitamin can't make up for poor eating habits, they can be beneficial for filling in nutritional gaps that may be lacking in your diet."Multivitamins are an important part of any health regimen, regardless of age or gender," says Tris

  • People Are Sharing The Worst Homemade Meals They've Ever Been Served, And These Horror Stories Might Make You Feel Better About Your Own Cooking

    "It should have clicked for me when I realized they made the lasagna in only 45 minutes."View Entire Post ›

  • I'm a Dietitian & These Are the Easy Dinners I Make When I Didn't Meal Plan

    As a dietitian on a budget, I try to meal plan to start my week as it helps me save money, cut down on food waste and save time in the kitchen. Especially when I'm returning home from travel or after hectic weekends, it's harder to take inventory of my kitchen, meal plan and get to the grocery store. During those weeks, I rely on these healthy, super easy dinner recipes.

  • Five dinner recipes to cool you down on a hot day

    MEAL PLAN: These salads capture all that is fresh and fragrant and vibrant in summer, says Emily Weinstein

  • Practice mindful eating with this easy-to-make frittata recipe

    Choosing organic is ultimately an act of kindness and compassion for ourself, the Earth, and all species with whom we share this beautiful home.

  • Save up to 24% on these grilling essentials

    Make the most of the rest of your summer with sales on a brand new kettle charcoal grill and other grilling essentials.

  • School lunches that are ready to roll: Ideas for great wraps

    Wraps, however, have also taken their place in the pantheon of sandwich possibilities, and sometimes the mere novelty of a rolled-up sandwich instead of a square one might entice a kid to try something different inside it. You can leave wraps whole, in one big tube-like piece, slice them in half on the diagonal, or slice them into several 1- to 2-inch pieces. Plain old flour tortillas are fine, or look for packages labeled “wraps,” which are often thinner and more pliable (e.g.

  • Oil futures drop by more than 4% as China growth worries dominate

    Oil futures fall by more than 4% on Monday as weak economic data from China raise fears that a slowing global economy will reduce demand for energy products.

  • Is Vanguard Explorer Fund Investor (VEXPX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for VEXPX

  • Do You Actually Need a Lawyer, Not a Financial Advisor?

    Investors use financial planners to provide wealth management and financial planning advice. Lawyers also provide financial planning advice that protects your assets. When it comes to a lawyer vs. financial advisor, which do you need? Let's break down when you … Continue reading → The post Lawyer vs. Financial Advisor: Which Do You Need? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Germany Proposes Cooler Office Temperatures to Save Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is proposing additional energy-saving measures as Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government seeks to reduce the country’s dependence on Russian natural gas supplies.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaThe Economy Mi

  • ‘I fear that between the two of us, that’s not enough.’ We want to quit working in 10 years, but only have about $175K saved. Do we need professional help?

    Knowing how much you need for retirement is multi-factored: It’s not just about how much you saved, it’s also about knowing how much you will spend on a monthly basis. “Typically, people need around 70% to 80% of the pre-retirement income in retirement to maintain a lifestyle,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • Fintech Giant Lufax Plans Hong Kong Listing to Hedge US Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Fintech firm Lufax Holding Ltd. is planning to go public in Hong Kong, the latest in a wave of New York-traded Chinese companies seeking alternative listings to hedge against the risk of being banned from US markets.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest:

  • Energy stocks suffer broad selloff as crude oil prices drop toward 7-month low

    Shares of energy companies took a broad beating Monday, as crude oil futures sank toward seven-month lows amid demand concerns as China's economy slows. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 4.2% in morning trading, with all 21 equity components losing ground, after closing Friday at a two-month high. The component losses ranged from Kinder Morgan Inc.'s 2.6% decline to Halliburton Co.'s 5.6% fall. Elsewhere, shares of Chevron Corp. slid 3.6% to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's declin

  • Premium products are on the rise despite record inflation rates and cost-of-living crunch

    Starbucks, Kraft Heinz, and Disney Plus are proving the more expensive option isn’t turning consumers away.

  • Billionaire Behind Big Nickel Short Plans to Sell Steel Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Tsingshan Holding Group Co., the nickel giant owned by billionaire Xiang Guangda, is in advanced talks to sell some of its stainless-steel assets in Indonesia to China Baowu Steel Group Corp. as part of a strategic review, according to people familiar with the negotiations.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat