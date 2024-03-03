Is It Time for You To Look for Remote Work? 4 Reasons Why Working From Home Will Save You Money

blackCAT / iStock.com

If you consider a day in the life of an on-site employee, it typically begins with getting dressed in work-appropriate clothing, followed by a commute and maybe a stop for coffee on the way. The day might include going out to lunch and then stopping for a drink or dinner on the way home. It’s no wonder that switching to a remote position can save the average employee up to $6,000 according to a study conducted by Global Workplace Analytics — and that’s if they work from home just half of the time.

Here’s a look at the factors that add up to these savings.

You Might Not Drive as Much

Saving on transportation costs is probably the best-known money savings benefit of remote work, but it bears repeating. According to the Federal Highway Administration, people between the ages of 20 and 34 drive 15,098 miles annually. Those between 35 and 54 drive 15,291 and those between 55 and 64 drive 11,972 per year. Depending on the price of gas, that can amount to quite a bit of money. Remote work not only saves on the cost of gas, but it can also save you money on car maintenance and possibly even lower your car insurance costs.

You Can Reduce Your Clothing Budget

Working from home often means working in casual, or even comfy, clothes rather than getting dressed up in business attire to head to the office. Plus, your office clothes may come with special cleaning instructions or even require dry cleaning, which can add to the clothing budget. Reducing the amount you spend on clothes is one of the perks of remote work.

You May Eat Out Less

When you’re on your way to and from work or on your lunch break, grabbing a coffee or something quick to eat can become a regular occurrence. You may also be more likely to go out with coworkers for happy hour or dinner after work, which can add up. While working from home may reduce this opportunity for social time, it can also create more space in your budget by saving money on eating (and drinking) out.

You Can Save Money on Pet Care

If you own dogs, you know that it can be difficult to leave them at home all day, so many on-site workers pay for doggy daycare or for a dog walker to stop by during the day. Based on Rover data, doggy daycare costs an average of $40 per day, and dog walkers can cost up to nearly $19 per hour, according to Care. Working from home can save on these pet care costs and give you more time to bond with your pup.

