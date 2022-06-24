U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,895.69
    +99.96 (+2.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,404.18
    +726.82 (+2.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,536.16
    +303.97 (+2.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,757.59
    +45.92 (+2.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.35
    +3.08 (+2.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.70
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.15
    +0.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0557
    +0.0033 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1250
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2272
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1900
    +0.2570 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,151.36
    +474.33 (+2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.02
    +7.12 (+1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.81
    +188.36 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Time Manufacturing Company Completes Acquisition of France Elévateur

·3 min read

WACO, Texas, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Time Manufacturing Company ("Time") has completed its acquisition of France Elévateur ("FE Group"), a leading European manufacturer of aerial work platforms.

VERSALIFT is a leading manufacturer of bucket trucks, digger derricks, aerial lifts and other specialty equipment for power generation, transmission and distribution, investor-owned utility, telecommunications, light and sign, and tree care industries. (PRNewsfoto/Versalift)
VERSALIFT is a leading manufacturer of bucket trucks, digger derricks, aerial lifts and other specialty equipment for power generation, transmission and distribution, investor-owned utility, telecommunications, light and sign, and tree care industries. (PRNewsfoto/Versalift)

Time is a global manufacturer of aerial lifts primarily for the electric utility, telecommunications, infrastructure, and forestry sectors. Time currently goes to market with the Versalift, BrandFX, Aspen Aerials, Ruthmann, Steiger, Ecoline & Bluelift brands. France Elévateur, founded in 1984, is a European manufacturer of Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) located in Flavigny-sur-Moselle, France. Now known as the FE group, the company is composed of France Elévateur, FE Benelux, FE Deutschland, and Movex, with regional sales and service organizations that together serve surrounding national markets.

Movex began upfitting work trucks in 1980 and was wholly acquired by France Elévateur in 2021. The company has production facilities near Barcelona and exports to more than 20 countries.  As a well-known Spanish aerial lift brand, Movex provides a bridge of entry into the Spanish market for both Time Manufacturing Company and FE Group products and services.

Curt Howell, CEO of Time Manufacturing Company commented, "The France Elévateur acquisition represents a meaningful step forward in our global growth plan by adding more than 450 experienced professionals, a world-class regional product line, and over a dozen facilities across France, Belgium and Spain. Leveraging our existing reach in Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, and Switzerland, The FE Group improves our reach in the important national markets of Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Ireland, Eastern France and Spain."

Charles Goffin, CEO at France Elévateur added, "Time Manufacturing Company is definitely the best possible partner for France Elévateur. Both companies have long histories and strong reputations for excellence in research and engineering in the aerial work platform industry, and they are complementary in both geography and markets. The entire FE Group team supports this transaction. Our current customers will immediately benefit by having more options for higher-access lifts, and Time Manufacturing Company customers will benefit from our extensive service footprint."

Kim Bach Jensen, President of Time Manufacturing Europe commented, "We are happy to welcome France Elévateur and Movex into the Time Manufacturing Company group of brands. We believe that our companies share a philosophy focused on customer service, and enjoy a compatible product offering.  Leveraging our collective knowledge, skilled staff, and worldwide distribution will strengthen us in the future. We are aligned in supporting our shared customers and their need for excellent solutions."

The acquisition of France Elévateur is a significant step forward for Time Manufacturing Company in developing a robust sales and service network that supports the specialized access needs of telecommunications, electric utility and other essential end customers around the world. Time has international operations across the European continent, and North and South America, which each represent remarkable opportunities to expand and promote France Elévateur brands to a broader global audience.

Media Contact:   Brent Bergerbrentberger@versalift.com

Time Manufacturing Company is a global manufacturer of vehicle mounted aerial lifts, including bucket trucks, digger derricks, cable placers, truck bodies, buckets, and other specialty equipment for electric utility, telecommunications, bridge inspection, tree care and other fleet-supported industries. Through Versalift, BrandFX, Aspen Aerials, Ruthmann, Steiger, Ecoline, Bluelift, Movex and France Elévateur brands, the company provides equipment to co-ops, municipalities, government agencies and corporations through its global network of facilities and distributors. Time Manufacturing Company now employs more than 2,600 associates worldwide.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/time-manufacturing-company-completes-acquisition-of-france-elevateur-301575083.html

SOURCE Time Manufacturing Company

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Earnings Estimate Cuts Will Form an Investable Bottom; Here Are 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Already Down 50%

    As we move toward the end of Q2, it’s time to start thinking about earnings. Looking back at the quarter, analysts are predicting earnings growth of 8%, which may rise to 11% heading into next year. It’s a rosy picture, but it’s also not a sure thing. GDP contracted in Q1, by nearly 1.5%, and some estimates are showing 0% growth in Q2. Such results would meet the technical definition of a recession – and recession is hardly the usual environment to find robust earnings growth. Looking at current

  • Why Bausch Health Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) are surging today in response to the news that Joseph Papa has resigned from the board of directors effective immediately. Over the past six years, Papa has been instrumental in lowering the company's sky-high debt and keeping it out of bankruptcy court. Bausch said in a statement Thursday evening that billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson will fill the vacant board position.

  • Russia to default for first time in a century as payment deadline looms

    Nuclear submarine supplier to be sold to US buyer after diplomatic row Russian default expected within days Retail sales volumes down 0.5pc in May FTSE 100 rises strongly Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The pro-Brussels establishment is painting Brexit as an economic disaster to reverse it Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Peloton and 2 other major ‘zombie’ companies could soon go to $0, leading stock research firm CEO says

    “Time is running out for cash-burning companies kept afloat with easy access to capital,” New Constructs CEO David Trainer said in a Thursday research note.

  • Tesla Shanghai to Halt Production Temporarily. It Isn’t Covid.

    Tesla plant near Shanghai is going to shut down temporarily, according to reports. On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Tesla (ticker: TSLA) will shut down production in China for a couple of weeks at the start of July to upgrade equipment. Tesla didn’t return a request for comment.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Soar

    High-yield dividend stocks are a major component of my stock portfolio. Here are three income stocks that have room for solid gains in the next year and even better gains over the long run. The blue-chip business development company (BDC) Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) has held up better than the S&P 500 index, which is down 21% so far this year.

  • Is Amazon (AMZN) a Smart Long-Term Investment?

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Partners III Opportunity Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Partners III Opportunity Fund’s Institutional Class returned -5.09% in the first quarter of 2022 compared with -4.60% for the S&P 500 and -5.28% for the Russell 3000. […]

  • EV Newcomer Polestar’s Stock Trades Wildly on First Day

    The merger between the special-purpose acquisition company Gores Guggenheim and the electric-vehicle company coming from Volvo is done.

  • What’s Wrong, Warren? Berkshire Hathaway Stock Has Been Hit Hard in June.

    The drop is exciting some Berkshire investors because the stock now trades for 1.3 times Barron's estimate of its June 30 book value, compared with more than 1.5 times at its March high.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices well above $100

    Energy prices are high. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • Insiders Are Flashing a Strong Buy Signal for These 2 Stocks

    Downturns can bring a lot of pain, but they can also bring on plenty of opportunities, as lower stock prices start making costs of entry more attractive. Before taking advantage of these opportunities, however, investors need to find a recognizable signal that will set them apart. One popular signal to follow is the insider buying, the trades made by high-ranking company officers whose positions give them the ‘inside’ track on their company’s likely prospects – and therefore, of the stock’s pros

  • Carnival Cruise Lines earnings: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Carnival Cruise Lines' stock ahead of its earnings report tomorrow.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as indexes head for weekly gains

    US stocks rose Friday morning, with the S&P 500 on track to end a three-week losing streak as investors digested Federal Reserve officials' latest affirmations that they remained committed to bringing down inflation.

  • Why CalAmp Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) were tumbling today after the company reported first-quarter results that missed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations. CalAmp reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.10 in the quarter, which was much worse than analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.03. The company's revenue of $64.7 million -- a decrease of nearly 19% from the year-ago quarter -- was also below Wall Street's average estimate of $69.4 million.

  • Why Meta Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the parent company of Facebook, were rising quickly today on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, a rebound in the tech sector appears to be sending Meta's stock higher today. The tech stock had gained 5.8% as of 1:22 p.m. ET on Friday.

  • Why Rivian Shares Have Been Taking Off This Week

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been a widely followed electric vehicle (EV) stock since its successful IPO last fall. Investors should keep an eye on how much production is expected to improve in 2023 once the company offers guidance.

  • Banks rally after stress test, Bank of America underperforms

    (Reuters) -Shares in some of the biggest U.S. banks rallied on Friday after they passed the Federal Reserve's annual health check, but Bank of America underperformed with test results implying it needs a larger-than-expected capital buffer, which could limit share buybacks and dividends. While the broader equity market also rallied on Friday, Wells Fargo & Co, up 7.8%, was the biggest gainer among the 34 lenders that underwent the Fed's so-called stress test, which measures how they would fare in a hypothetical severe economic downturn. "The big picture is that banks are extremely well capitalized and could manage through a downturn," David Konrad, analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

  • Not ‘Putin’s price hike’: Fed chair contradicts Biden, says inflation was 'certainly' high before Russia’s Ukraine invasion. Protect yourself

    High inflation could be here to stay. Make the necessary adjustments.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Falls After Elon Musk Reveals These Fears; This Stock Up As Warren Buffett Raises Stake

    The Dow Jones moved higher as yields fell. Tesla stock skidded after CEO Elon Musk voiced a warning. A Warren Buffett stock rose.

  • There's No Clear Sailing Ahead for Carnival: Here's How to Play It

    Surprised Carnival Corp didn't wait until after the opening bell. One would immediately think that maybe the firm released their numbers so close to the opening bell in New York in order to try to fly under the radar as most traders, especially sales traders, are exceptionally busy during the last 30 minutes ahead of the opening of the regular trading session. Carnival did lose a lot of money, much more than anticipated.