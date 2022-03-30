U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,619.75
    -5.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,155.00
    -35.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,225.25
    -12.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,128.30
    -3.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.55
    +1.31 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.10
    +3.90 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.17 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1093
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4000
    -0.0770 (-3.11%)
     

  • Vix

    18.90
    -0.73 (-3.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3094
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6950
    -0.1710 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,199.41
    -247.11 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,090.87
    -2.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.25
    +64.11 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,155.49
    -96.93 (-0.34%)
     

Time is Money: Getting a Business Loan Doesn't Have to Take Months

·4 min read

BRENTWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Getting a business loan can be a long and complex process. SBA loans, especially, are notorious for taking a few months to go through- which can be a big problem for a business owner who needs money as soon as possible.

For borrowers, the most frustrating part of the process is a toss-up between anxiety about eligibility for a loan and the actual disbursement of the requested capital.

In the opinion of Anthony Segovia, CEO of Brentwood lending firm LendOne, the biggest challenges that business owners face are related to time, rather than money - which makes the process of acquiring a business loan all the more frustrating.

"The future of finance is changing every day - you have to be able to adapt," Segovia explains. For LendOne, that means anticipating the needs of borrowers and streamlining the borrowing process, allowing borrowers to access money much sooner via an automated process.

The typical SBA loan process involves plenty of paperwork, with the borrower submitting a large amount of documents that often take lenders weeks or months to even review to determine whether they're eligible to receive the loan or not.

LendOne's process is simple: potential borrowers submit the necessary documents, and the LendOne system automatically scans them, assigning a score from 0 to 100. The higher the score, the more likely they are to receive the requested loan. This automated service completes the process in seconds rather than months, and it means that borrowers can receive funding in as little as 24 hours after application.

All of this is part of the business plan for LendOne; the company is focused on staying ahead of the curve to stand out from competitors and keep business owners happy and able to focus on business operations rather than tedious paperwork and the worry about whether they will be able to access the capital they need to keep things moving.

"You have to adapt to the markets and stay on top of what your competitors are doing, or not doing," Anthony Segovia explains. Just like any business has to set itself apart from the crowd in order to succeed, LendOne has to stand out in a sea of other lenders and consultants.

According to Segovia, the primary benefit of LendOne is the speed and efficiency with which they handle every customer interaction, in addition to excellent customer service. While the loan eligibility process is automated, customer service inquiries are not, which means that every customer who has questions about the borrowing process gets to speak with an agent who's knowledgeable about the process, giving them peace of mind about loan terms and anything else they may have inquiries about.

LendOne doesn't just offer SBA loans- they're approved by a multitude of lenders and deal with merchant cash advance loans, lines of credit, invoice financing, start-up loans, and many more.

For business owners hesitant to make the plunge into taking out a loan, Anthony Segovia would like you to know that working with an experienced loan consultant can help you obtain a loan that works with you and your business- with interest rates and fees that make the most sense for your specific situation.

LendOne advises that before starting the process of taking out a loan, borrowers have a good sense of their current personal credit scores and business credit situation. You'll have a much more difficult time finding a willing lender if you have a poor personal credit score, or if your business has a lot of outstanding debts or unpaid bills- but don't panic.

Working with a consultant might make the difference between securing a loan and having to go without it, since loan consultants have established relationships with lenders that may allow them to offer some leniency. They'll also most likely be able to connect you with a loan that focuses on factors other than just your credit score.

Whatever your business needs, credit score, and personal circumstances, there are lenders who will be willing to work with you. It's just a question of finding the right consultant- services like LendOne can connect you with the right lender within seconds, eliminating the months of guesswork typical of most business loans.

For more information, visit lendone.net, follow along on Facebook and Instagram, or reach out to Anthony Segovia at anthonydsegovia@gmail.com.

SOURCE: LendOne



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695169/Time-is-Money-Getting-a-Business-Loan-Doesnt-Have-to-Take-Months

Recommended Stories

  • Will Smith would face little more than a slap if charged

    Will Smith’s slap seen ’round the world at the Oscars was clearly a crime, legal experts say, but the chances of prosecution are slim and even if convicted he’d likely face little more than a slap of his own — on the wrist. Smith left millions of witnesses stunned Sunday when he marched onto the stage of the Dolby Theatre and smacked Chris Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who was sitting with the actor in the front row. The Los Angeles Police Department has said it was aware of the incident but was not investigating because Rock declined to file a police report.

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • ‘Is this a good deal, or should I run for the hills?’ My boyfriend of five years wants me to give him a $165,000 loan using his house as collateral

    ‘He tells me this is a great deal for me, as I am protected because of the equity in the house, and that I’m earning 5% on my money.’

  • Micron shares pop after beating Q2 expectations

    Micron stock is moving higher after hours following the company's impressive earnings results for its second quarter.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Climbing Today

    The share price of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), an electric vehicle (EV) company, skyrocketed this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be taking a second look at the EV stock and seeing a buying opportunity after its share price plummeted over the past six months. Its share price has fallen 49% over the past six months as many investors have fled high-growth stocks -- and EV stocks in particular -- as they've processed information about sky-high inflation, interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, and the war in Ukraine.

  • Why MicroVision Stock Rocketed More Than 30% Today

    Shares of lidar technology company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were skyrocketing on Tuesday, up more than 30% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. MicroVision is a small-cap stock that makes almost no revenue and generates losses, but due to its relatively high short interest, it has become a meme stock pushed on the Reddit message board wallstreetbets. With meme stocks, any small announcement can generate a huge amount of buying power, and there was actually some positive news for MicroVision today, although its ultimate importance is hard to determine.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Skeptical After Russia Vows Kyiv PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank of Am

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Exploded Today

    Shares of the EV battery start-up are surging on reports of a big partnership and fresh analyst stock coverage.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The share price of electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) rose by more than 17% Tuesday. There was no specific news driving Rivian's share price higher, though. Are investors right to be snatching up shares of the electric truck maker now?

  • S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in afternoon. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Energy Transfer: A David Tepper-Backed Dividend Play

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest midstream energy companies in North America

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • Debt Crisis Grips Russia’s Most-Loyal Ally as Dollar Bonds Dive

    (Bloomberg) -- With all the focus on the risk of default by Russia, an even more spectacular collapse has gone largely unnoticed right next door: There’s a bond crisis brewing in Belarus, which has the world’s worst-performing government debt this year.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Skeptical After Russia Vows Kyiv PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to A

  • CVS Health stock falls after Deutsche Bank downgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Deutsche Bank downgrading CVS Health stock.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard Are Rising Today

    Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) were trading nearly 3.5% higher as of 12:12 p.m. ET Tuesday. Bread Financial and Victoria's Secret announced Tuesday that they will issue a new co-branded credit card. The two companies also announced they will continue their private label credit card offerings.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) soared in early trading this morning after an analyst raised his price target for the technology stock. Nvidia's shares.rose more than 2% this morning before losing some of those gains and settling up just 0.3% at 1:16 p.m. ET. Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth raised his price target for Nvidia's stock from $400 to $410 today and kept a buy rating on its shares.

  • GameStop Stock Halted On NYSE, Extends Slide With AMC As Trading Resumes

    Meme stock favorites GameStop and AMC Entertainment were briefly halted from trading on the NYSE Tuesday as shares snapped one of the longest rallies on record for the video game retailer.

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of Carnival Corporation & plc ( NYSE:CCL ) shareholders today, when the analysts...