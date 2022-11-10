U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,887.41
    +138.84 (+3.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,258.17
    +744.23 (+2.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,887.97
    +534.80 (+5.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,829.41
    +69.01 (+3.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.09
    -0.74 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.90
    +31.20 (+1.82%)
     

  • Silver

    21.81
    +0.48 (+2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0160
    +0.0145 (+1.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8820
    -0.2690 (-6.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1654
    +0.0293 (+2.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.0070
    -4.4030 (-3.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,501.17
    -187.84 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    411.15
    +29.86 (+7.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.39
    +36.14 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

Time to rock and roll! 1-800-GOT-JUNK? opens new location in Little Rock, Arkansas

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, the World's Largest Junk Removal Service and global industry leader, has launched a brand new franchise in Little Rock, Arkansas. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is now available to over 290k households in the Little Rock area, offering full service junk removal to residential and commercial customers.

1-800-GOT-JUNK? Truck Team Members (CNW Group/1-800-GOT-JUNK?)
1-800-GOT-JUNK? Truck Team Members (CNW Group/1-800-GOT-JUNK?)

Little Rock Franchise Partner, Robert Torrans, has been part of 1-800-GOT-JUNK? for 12 years and also owns the 1-800-GOT-JUNK? franchise in Texarkana, TX, which extends its services through to Shreveport, LA. When deciding on his next franchise location, Little Rock was an obvious choice as it's Arkansas' central hub with incredible retail, manufacturing and educational opportunities, along with a strong sense of community.

The Little Rock franchise has a goal of positively impacting the community by getting to know the people and local businesses in the area, and ultimately providing the best customer experience with the support of their knowledgeable and friendly teams. To give back to the community the team has already started to form relationships with charitable organizations, including GoodWill and The Salvation Army. Through these partnerships the franchise is able to donate the lightly used items they receive, as well as remove any unwanted items that these organizations accumulate.

Since launching the franchise in early October 2022, Torrans' highlights have been building a winning team that is able to offer the community of Little Rock a service that is second to none. This includes sending in powerhouse Operations Manager, Jamie Battiest, who has a decade of experience with the 1-800-GOT-JUNK? organization. "Our entire team has really enjoyed getting to know the people and businesses of Little Rock," says Battiest, "It truly is a wonderful community and we look forward to making a positive impact."

About 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of their friendly, uniformed team members, convenient services, and customer first philosophy, they make the ordinary business of junk removal exceptional. They recycle the recyclables and donate the donatables when possible. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in over 160 locations throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/time-to-rock-and-roll-1-800-got-junk-opens-new-location-in-little-rock-arkansas-301673627.html

SOURCE 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

Recommended Stories

  • Meta Offers Generous Severance Package

    The 13% reduction in the staff at Meta Platforms was not a surprise as tech giants have forecasted lower revenue growth as advertising dollars shrink. The CEO of Meta Platforms , Mark Zuckerberg, made the decision to lay off 11,000 of the company's 87,000 employees, but is offering over three months of severance pay and six months of health insurance coverage for those affected. "I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry to those impacted," Zuckerberg added.

  • Disney stock tumbles to worst day since 2001 after ‘massive earnings downgrade’

    Walt Disney Co. has a profit problem, and that's helped send shares of the media giant to their worst daily performance in more than two decades.

  • Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial

    Eli Lilly & Co must pay Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH $176.5 million after a trial to determine whether its migraine drug Emgality infringed three Teva patents, a Boston federal court jury decided on Wednesday. The jury agreed with Teva that Lilly's Emgality violated its rights in the patents, which relate to its own migraine drug Ajovy. The jury also found that Lilly infringed the patents willfully and rejected its argument that the patents were invalid.

  • 5 Top Dividend Stocks Investors Should Never Sell

    These top-notch income stocks, which range in yield from 1.8% to 7.6%, are as rock solid as they come.

  • Twitter engineer says he was fired for helping coworkers who faced layoffs

    A former Twitter Inc engineer has accused the company of firing him days after it was acquired by Elon Musk because he developed a tool to allow workers to save important documents in anticipation of mass layoffs. The engineer, Emmanuel Cornet, filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Monday claiming he was engaged in protected activity when he shared the software on an internal Twitter messaging channel. "Protected activities" are actions that workers can take without fear of employer retaliation under U.S. labor law.

  • These Analysts Just Made A Massive Downgrade To Their Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) EPS Forecasts

    One thing we could say about the analysts on Shift Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SFT ) - they aren't optimistic, having...

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights BYD, BMW and XPeng

    BYD, BMW and XPeng have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Increases to CEO Compensation Might Be Put On Hold For Now at Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

    The underwhelming share price performance of Western Digital Corporation ( NASDAQ:WDC ) in the past three years would...

  • 3 Things Investors Should Know Before Buying Roku Stock

    From its initial public offering in Sept. 2017 until hitting an all-time high in July 2021, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares produced a monumental return of more than 3,000%, absolutely crushing the Nasdaq Composite during the same period. For investors who are considering buying the stock now, here are three things smart investors know about Roku. Roku is a streaming platform, operating a three-sided ecosystem that connects viewers, advertisers, and content companies.

  • Is Fortinet Stock a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?

    Take Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), for example. Fortinet's third-quarter revenue increased nearly 33% year over year to $1.15 billion -- driven by a 39% increase in product sales ($469 million) and a 28% increase in services ($681 million). Earnings per share jumped 65% to $0.33, and free cash flow was up 20% to $395 million (for a very healthy free-cash-flow margin of 34%).

  • FTSE 100: National Grid profits surge 50% leading it to lift earnings guidance

    The utility firm, which runs Britain's energy systems and also has businesses in the US, raised its full-year earnings growth forecast.

  • China $131 Billion Singles’ Day Faces Stagnation After Scandals

    (Bloomberg) -- A year ago, one of China’s most famous internet celebrities sold about $1 billion of products -- from shampoo to scarves -- in a 14-hour livestream as part of Singles’ Day, the country’s annual e-commerce extravaganza.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Had

  • Copper Is Down on Falling Demand. But a Shortage Looms.

    That’s a big problem. Copper mines take 15 years to begin producing the metal necessary for renewable energy initiatives.

  • Legendary CEO Bill George Now Helps Others Find Their True North

    In the late 1980s, Bill George was a successful executive at Honeywell International (HON). He was on the shortlist to be the next CEO. But he was miserable. George disliked the focus on turnarounds. Squeezing out expected quarterly numbers wore on him, too. "I really wanted to be working closely with customers and employees, but had prioritized impressing my bosses...

  • The Power of McKinsey

    Author Michael Forsythe talks about his new book, "When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the World's Most Powerful Consulting Firm."

  • Disney has the ‘burden of the brand,’ analyst says

    Eunice Shin, Prophet Global Leader for Tech, Media & Entertainment Practice, and Direct-to-Consumer Practice, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Disney earnings, advertising demand, and headwinds for streaming companies.

  • Target goes bigger with new store design, with more space for shoppers, online orders

    After years of emphasizing smaller-format stores, Target is thinking bigger again with a design that approaches the SuperTargets of yesteryear.

  • Peabody Energy Is Making Hay While the Sun Shines

    Peabody's 3rd-quarter earnings report shows incredible strength

  • 3 Stocks to Buy While They're on Sale

    While the number of stocks on "sale" seems to be growing exponentially in 2022, the three businesses we'll look at today have dipped to valuations that buy-and-hold investors should consider. First, with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), we have two of the biggest names in technology, trading with price-to-free-cash-flow ratios they haven't seen since 2013. Meanwhile, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) now trades at around $5 per share, despite having over $3 worth of tangible book value per share on its balance sheet, and rapidly growing revenue.

  • Churchill Downs' Downtown Derby City Gaming project grows to $90M (PHOTOS)

    While the opening date of the Downtown gaming facility has remained the same, the price of the project has grown.