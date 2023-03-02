It's Time to Roll Up to Win™ at Tim Hortons® with Exciting New Prizes

The annual promotion is back on March 6 with prizes including a car, vacation getaway and a NEW daily $1,000 Giveaway

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Hortons® is bringing back its Roll Up to Win™ promotion March 6th - April 2nd, with a new daily $1,000 Giveaway!

The Daily $1,000 Giveaway is a new addition where every roll revealed in the Tims app enters guests into a daily drawing where they'll have a chance to win one of two $500 giveaways. Guests earn rolls by purchasing hot or cold beverages (excluding espresso shots, fountain drinks and Ready to Drink beverages) and scanning for Tims Rewards with their Tim Hortons app or physical Tims Rewards card in store, or purchasing eligible items on the Tims app or online.*

This year, Tim Hortons has partnered with renowned brands for the Roll Up to Win prize and offer pool, which includes:

A 3-night vacation for four to Universal Orlando Resort, including roundtrip airfare and accommodations

A 2023 Bronco Big Bend ™

Electronics including Samsung 65" TVs, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablets, gaming consoles and Skullcandy SLYR ® Wired Gaming Headsets

Subscriptions to the SXM app to stream ad-free music, sports and entertainment

Subscriptions to The Athletic, providing in-depth, personalized sports coverage

Thousands of Tims products from free drinks to baked goods and gift cards

"Roll Up to Win is one of our favorite times of the year when Tims Rewards Members have the chance to win exciting prizes just by enjoying their daily cup, from an Iced Capp® beverage to a Tims Boost," said Ekrem Ozer, President of Tim Hortons US. "As we look to do more for our guests each year, we are excited to introduce our new daily $1,000 giveaway opportunity as another way to say thank you."

Roll up the Rim to Win® was created in 1986 as a "thank you" to Tim Hortons' guests, and since then, the unique contest has grown into an international event. Originally, Roll up to Win was an in-restaurant promotion, and guests actually "rolled up" the rim of the cup to reveal their prize. Since then, Tim Hortons has turned the beloved game into an exciting digital experience accessible to guests from the Tims App.

Story continues

Guests can play Roll Up to Win in the Tims App or at RollUpToWin.com. To be a Tim Hortons Rewards Member sign up at timhortons.com/signup. For more information about Tim Hortons, visit timhortons.com and follow Tim Hortons on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

*NO PURCHASE REQUIRED. Must have a free Tims Rewards account. Open to members in the 50 U.S. & D.C., except FL, ages 18+. Rolls can be earned through 4/2/23. Must use App or website to reveal Rolls by 4/9/23 and to enter the applicable daily drawing. See Official Rules at rolluptowin.com for free entry, all entry requirements, odds & prize descriptions. $1,000 Giveaway consists of a daily sweepstakes drawing for two $500 prizes. VOID IN FL & WHERE PROHIBITED. Sponsor: Tim Hortons USA Inc., 5707 Blue Lagoon Drive, Miami, FL 33126.

About Tim Hortons®

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos, espresso, teas and our famous Iced Capp® Beverages), baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches, breakfast snacking items, and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 5,100 systemwide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at timhortons.com.

