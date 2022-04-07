U.S. markets close in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,491.30
    +10.15 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,532.79
    +36.28 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,865.97
    -22.85 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,996.84
    -20.10 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.42
    -0.81 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.00
    +15.90 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    24.72
    +0.26 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6560
    +0.0470 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3067
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9670
    +0.1670 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,661.99
    -201.94 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.47
    +8.80 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JOBS:

Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new weekly jobless claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

Time and Tension: Workplace Survey Finds 1 Out 2 of Employees Experiencing Mental Health Issues Due to Job-Related Stress

·2 min read

Calendar Service Magical's "State of Time Report" Sheds Insights Into Time Mismanagement in the Post-COVID Workplace

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Magical announces the findings of its "State of Time Report" that surveyed over 1,000 employed adults ages 18 and over on topics related to time management in the workplace. Magical found that the transition to remote and hybrid work has exacerbated long-standing issues pertaining to how companies manage their employees' time.

Key findings:

  • 56% said their mental health has suffered due to stress caused by continual time mismanagement at their jobs

  • 62% would consider taking a 10% pay cut to have a four-day workweek

  • 67% consider quitting their job at least once a month due to the frustrations caused by time mismanagement at their jobs

  • 76% say their work calendar overwhelms them at least once a month

"While COVID-19 accelerated the transition to hybrid and remote work, our findings make it clear that status quo workplace time management practices have not evolved," states Tommy Barav, Magical's Co-Founder and CEO. "The future of work is at an inflection point as the antiquated processes, policies, and technologies of years past don't sync with the demands of the modern-day workforce."

Magical's survey also found that while 61% of employees said they're most productive in meetings that last less than 30 minutes, 83% reported that the length of their average meetings either stayed the same or got longer as they shifted to remote and/or hybrid working setups during COVID-19.

"Our findings indicate that despite more of the workforce operating from the comforts of home, most employees are operating in working environments that are not optimizing their time," says Barav. "Even as more work has shifted home, the stresses associated with the traditional office place have followed suit."

About Magical

Magical transforms the calendar into a collaborative workspace where teams can better plan, coordinate, and optimize their work. The Magical team works fully remote and asynchronously across ten time zones stretching from Los Angeles to Tel Aviv. Magical is currently in an invitation-only private BETA.

To learn more about the State of Time Report, visit:
https://state-of-time.super.site

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/time-and-tension-workplace-survey-finds-1-out-2-of-employees-experiencing-mental-health-issues-due-to-job-related-stress-301520276.html

SOURCE Magical

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase Trading Launch in India Hits Payments Gateway Snag

    India's UPI denied knowledge of any crypto exchange using its platform after Coinbase leadership announced using that prominent payment gateway would be the first step in buying crypto through its brokerage.

  • Expert: Retirees returning to work should skip 'career obituary' when job-hunting

    For older workers who retired and are considering a return to the workplace, the tight labor market is promising.

  • I’m 41, and my partner is 50. We have $800,000 in retirement savings and make $250,000. We want to retire ASAP but know our money won’t last. What can we do?

    You are certainly far from alone in wanting to retire as soon as you can but not knowing when it would be appropriate, or how much money is enough. Don’t get me wrong: $800,000 in retirement accounts plus the $400,000 in nonretirement assets is a lot of money, but not if you need that money to last for both of your lifetimes. Ask yourselves what exactly it is you want to do in retirement, or why it is you want to retire right now.

  • Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Sign

  • Economist: ‘Retirement for most people is financial suicide’

    Laurence Kotlikoff, author of “Money Magic: An Economist's Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life," shares his advice for retirement planning.

  • U.S. cracks down on Russian airlines after flights violated export controls

    Previously, the United States had identified more than 170 Boeing airplanes that Russian airlines were operating in violation of U.S. sanctions, including about 40 Aeroflot Boeing 737 and 777 airplanes, 21 Azur Boeing planes and 17 UTair Boeing aircraft. Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves said the message was clear: "Defy our export controls at your own peril."

  • Walmart raises pay for truck drivers to as much as $110,000 in the first year

    Walmart announced increased pay for its private fleet of truck drivers and a new driver program, part of an effort to enhance its supply chain capabilities.

  • Retirement in Canada vs. America: What's the Difference?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but subtle differences between the two exist.

  • Uber Eats Has a Customer-Service Problem

    Customer service has been tricky for companies whose services rely on third parties and gig workers. Uber Eats faces this issue. The food-delivery service's approach to customer service is not actually focused on fixing problems.

  • Is This Top Chipmaker for the Auto Industry a Buy?

    ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) puts the "O" in MANGO -- the high-conviction semiconductor stock acronym Bank of America analysts recently coined. For reference, the "M" is Marvell Technology Group; the "A" is Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom (based on the stock ticker), and Analog Devices; the "N" is Nvidia; and the "G" is Global Foundries. It's been a few years since I last caught up with ON Semiconductor, but it's time to revisit and weigh the company on its own merits.

  • Big Oil isn’t as rich as everybody thinks

    Big oil companies aren't the money-gushers they once were, and efforts to punish them for high gas prices could make the problem worse.

  • Gas prices: Big Oil execs on why they can't make consumer costs go down

    Oil executives told lawmakers on Wednesday they can't take away the pain consumers are feeling at the pump.

  • Global Energy Upheaval Threatens Years of Natural Gas Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- The natural gas market’s delicate balance is crumbling, putting the global economy under further strain as nations struggle to secure enough fuel.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemWar, the energy transition,

  • JD’s Founder Steps Down as CEO of $92 Billion Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc.’s billionaire founder Richard Liu has stepped down as chief executive officer of China’s No. 2 online retailer, joining tech tycoons that exited top management roles after Beijing’s sweeping internet-sector crackdown. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedI

  • Diesel and Jet Fuel Markets Rocked by Russian Aggression

    (Bloomberg) -- The most dramatic action in global oil markets since Russia invaded Ukraine isn’t the soaring price of crude: it’s in the fuels that power the world’s trucks, planes and machinery.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia Fro

  • GM to launch ad campaign for Chevy Bolt EV, following recall

    General Motors Co on Wednesday announced the launch of an advertising campaign for its Chevrolet Bolt to win back consumers following the expensive recall that had stopped production of the electric vehicle for most of the last seven months. The first ads will air on Thursday during Major League Baseball's opening-day games, following Monday's resumption of Bolt production at its plant in Orion Township, Michigan. Bolt could finish with the second highest media spend this year for Chevy behind the Silverado pickup, Chevy marketing director Steven Majoros said on a conference call, without disclosing detailed spending plans.

  • Amazon investigated by SEC over third-party seller data usage

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley discusses the SEC-Amazon investigation.

  • How Savannah rose from a tertiary logistics city to top US warehouse market

    Long known for Spanish moss-draped trees and 22 squares in its historic downtown, Savannah, Georgia, has gained another reputation as one of the hottest industrial markets in the country.