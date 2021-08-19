U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.50
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,892.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,856.25
    +7.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,151.60
    -3.40 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.30
    -1.16 (-1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.10
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.20 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1684
    -0.0037 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • Vix

    21.57
    +3.66 (+20.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3716
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1540
    +0.3940 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,622.17
    -339.12 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,120.24
    -8.45 (-0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,394.43
    -191.48 (-0.69%)
     

Time For An Upgrade

Luke Plunkett
Samus Aran
Samus Aran

Brad Myers is an artist with Call of Duty studio Sledgehammer Games.

You can see more of Brad’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

  • Nvidia Q2 revenue jumps 68% on strength of gaming and data center businesses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's Q2 earnings report.

  • Robinhood announces Q2 earnings, boom in crypto trading

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Robinhood's first earnings report since going public.&nbsp;

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • Market Recap: Wednesday, August 18

    Stocks sank on Wednesday Wednesday, with investors digesting Federal Reserve meeting minutes that signaled officials were increasing discussions over the start of tapering their asset purchase program. Eric Lynch, managing director of Scharf Investments and Rebecca Felton, RiverFront Investment Group joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • Cisco Earnings Matched Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Shares of Cisco Systems fell in late trading Wednesday after reporting July quarter results and fiscal year 2022 guidance that largely matched expectations. For the quarter, Cisco (ticker: CSCO) posted revenue of $13.12 billion, up 8% from a year ago and at the high end of the company’s forecast range of 6% to 8% growth. Non-GAAP profit were 84 cents a share, toward the high end of the company’s guidance range of 81 to 85 cents a share.

  • What Fed comments on crypto mean for the industry

    CoinDesk Managing Editor of Global Policy & Regulation Nikhilesh De reacts to the Fed's Neel Kashkari calling 95% of cryptos "fraud."

  • What if you die first? 10 important financial issues for married people

    For a married couple, their Social Security benefits can consist of two workers’ benefits or a worker’s benefit and a spousal benefit. For instance, if a worker had a $2,000-a-month benefit and the spouse had $1,000, upon the death of either spouse the survivor’s benefit would be $2,000 a month. What if the surviving spouse isn’t yet age 62, which is usually the earliest age at which you can get retirement benefits?

  • Retail shareholders ask questions on Robinhood call

    Robinhood's (HOOD) earnings call included a series of previously submitted shareholder questions ranging “Will Hood pay out a dividend in the future?” to “Is Robinhood getting a crypto wallet?"

  • Canadian judge reserves decision on Huawei CFO’s extradition

    A Canadian judge reserved her decision Wednesday on whether a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies should be extradited to the U.S. after a Canadian Justice Department lawyer wrapped up his case by saying there’s enough evidence to show she was dishonest and deserves to stand trial in the U.S.

  • Key Palantir Levels To Watch As It Looks Like Its Breaking Out

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading higher Wednesday after Investor’s Business Daily reported the stock as a new long idea. The company has traded along an uptrend for the past few weeks and now looks to be breaking out of a pattern. Palantir Technologies was up 5.47% at $25.28 at market close Wednesday. See Also: What's Going On With Palantir's Stock Today? Palantir Technologies Daily Chart Analysis The stock looks to be breaking out of what technical traders call an asce

  • Why Sgoco Group Stock Exploded 75% Higher on Wednesday

    Sgoco Group (NASDAQ: SGOC), a small-cap conglomerate that operates in China, saw its stock soar on Wednesday on increased trading volume. On average, Sgoco Group stock gets bought and sold 327,000 times a day. There was no press release or earnings announcement from Sgoco Group that warranted this big move, so the likely suspects could be Wall Street Bets traders on Reddit, who have tried to push around this stock in the past.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Surging after Strong Earnings. Here’s What to Know.

    Shares of graphics-chips maker Nvidia are rising in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings. Games and data-center revenue set records.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Bounced Back Today

    After tumbling on Tuesday, shares of Canadian lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) bounced right back Wednesday, achieving an 11.3% gain as of 12:40 p.m. EDT today. Yesterday, I noted that Lithium Americas' decline seemed tied to notes from Bank of America warning of the potential for lithium prices to plateau. As electric vehicle (EV) news site Electrek reports today, Tesla has just confirmed that it plans to soon open its Supercharger network of charging stations to other manufacturers' EVs.

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • UWM to accept crypto for mortgage

    UWM CEO Mat Ishbia,&nbsp;&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss United Wholesale Mortgage’s pursuit for growth within its industry and how the company’s adoption of accepting Bitcoin for mortgage payments could benefit them in the long-term.

  • Why Lowe's Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) popped 9.6% on Wednesday after the home improvement retailer delivered solid second-quarter results. Lowe's Companies is winning more business from professional contractors. "Our strong results this quarter demonstrate that our Total Home strategy is working, with U.S. sales comps up 32% on a two-year basis," CEO Marvin Ellison said in a press release.

  • Palantir Buys Gold Bars as Hedge Against ‘Black Swan Event’

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin.Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment. A spokeswoman for Palantir said no one has yet done so.Embracing nontraditional currencies “reflects more of a worldview,” Shyam Sankar, the chi

  • 1 Dirt-Cheap 5G Stock You May Want to Buy

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has dipped sharply of late, losing over 12% of its value in the past week as Wall Street sentiment regarding the memory market's prospects has taken a turn for the worse. A market research report from TrendForce projecting a decline in the price of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a downgrade by a Morgan Stanley analyst has weighed heavily on Micron stock. Analyst Joseph Moore has slashed his Micron price target by $30 to $75 a share, indicating limited upside from current levels.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Sells Off As Fed Moves To Exit; Nvidia, dLocal, Robinhood Earnings Late

    Stocks tumbled into the close amid Fed hints it'll start tapering bond buys this year. Nvidia and Robinhood led earnings late.