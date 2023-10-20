Time To Worry? Analysts Are Downgrading Their BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Outlook

Market forces rained on the parade of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

After the downgrade, the consensus from BioNTech's 16 analysts is for revenues of €4.7b in 2023, which would reflect a substantial 49% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to dive 73% to €4.94 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €5.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of €5.64 in 2023. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a real cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the €133 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values BioNTech at €183 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €93.78. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the BioNTech's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 74% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 52% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 15% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - BioNTech is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for BioNTech. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on BioNTech after the downgrade.

