Time To Worry? Analysts Are Downgrading Their Grand Venture Technology Limited (SGX:JLB) Outlook

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Grand Venture Technology Limited (SGX:JLB), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the twin analysts covering Grand Venture Technology, is for revenues of S$110m in 2023, which would reflect a perceptible 6.7% reduction in Grand Venture Technology's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to nosedive 28% to S$0.02 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of S$128m and earnings per share (EPS) of S$0.031 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Grand Venture Technology's prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 13% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 30% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 15% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Grand Venture Technology is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the serious cut to this year's outlook, it's clear that analysts have turned more bearish on Grand Venture Technology, and we wouldn't blame shareholders for feeling a little more cautious themselves.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for Grand Venture Technology going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

