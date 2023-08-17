Time To Worry? Analysts Are Downgrading Their HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Outlook

Market forces rained on the parade of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

After the downgrade, the consensus from HUYA's 14 analysts is for revenues of CN¥6.8b in 2023, which would reflect a considerable 18% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 45% to CN¥0.90. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CN¥8.3b and losses of CN¥0.50 per share in 2023. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at CN¥30.70, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values HUYA at CN¥67.83 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CN¥18.93. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the HUYA's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 32% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 14% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 7.8% per year. It's pretty clear that HUYA's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that HUYA's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on HUYA after the downgrade.

