Time To Worry? Analysts Are Downgrading Their Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Outlook

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from 18 analysts covering Marqeta is for revenues of US$685m in 2023, implying a chunky 19% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to hold steady at around US$0.39 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$908m and losses of US$0.32 per share in 2023. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$6.73, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 34% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 32% over the last year. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.6% per year. It's pretty clear that Marqeta's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Marqeta's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Marqeta after the downgrade.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Marqeta analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

