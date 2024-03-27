Time To Worry? Analysts Are Downgrading Their UWC Berhad (KLSE:UWC) Outlook

One thing we could say about the analysts on UWC Berhad (KLSE:UWC) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from UWC Berhad's three analysts is for revenues of RM282m in 2024 which - if met - would reflect a substantial 45% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 227% to RM0.047. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of RM338m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.073 in 2024. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about UWC Berhad's prospects, administering a measurable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 10% to RM3.76.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that UWC Berhad is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 45% annualised growth until the end of 2024. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 3.1% annual decline over the past three years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 16% annually. So it looks like UWC Berhad is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for UWC Berhad. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of UWC Berhad.

