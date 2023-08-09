Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Outlook

One thing we could say about the analysts on NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic. The stock price has risen 5.1% to US$2.25 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if this downgrade motivates investors to start selling their holdings.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from six analysts covering NGM Biopharmaceuticals is for revenues of US$8.4m in 2023, implying a sizeable 72% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are presumed to reduce, shrinking 11% per share from last year to US$1.83. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$11m and losses of US$1.80 per share in 2023. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also making no real change to the loss per share numbers.

The analysts have cut their price target 5.6% to US$5.67 per share, signalling that the declining revenue and ongoing losses are contributing to the lower valuation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 15% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 92% decline in revenue until the end of 2023. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 7.4% annually. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately NGM Biopharmaceuticals is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that NGM Biopharmaceuticals' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of NGM Biopharmaceuticals' future valuation. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on NGM Biopharmaceuticals after today.

