Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their IOI Corporation Berhad (KLSE:IOICORP) Outlook

Market forces rained on the parade of IOI Corporation Berhad (KLSE:IOICORP) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the latest downgrade, IOI Corporation Berhad's 14 analysts currently expect revenues in 2024 to be RM12b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 30% to RM0.21. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM13b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.21 in 2024. Indeed, we can see that analyst sentiment has declined measurably after the new consensus came out, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a minor downgrade to EPS estimates to boot.

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of RM4.19, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on IOI Corporation Berhad's valuation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that IOI Corporation Berhad's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 0.5% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 16% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 2.6% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than IOI Corporation Berhad.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for IOI Corporation Berhad. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that IOI Corporation Berhad's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of IOI Corporation Berhad going forwards.

In light of the downgrade, our automated discounted cash flow valuation tool suggests that IOI Corporation Berhad could now be moderately overvalued. You can learn more about our valuation methodology for free on our platform here.

