Timeless two-family home in Taunton sells for over $600K: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling home in Taunton is an elegant multifamily that sold for $675,000.

Built in 1900, 5 Sumner St. has been modernized where needed but has held onto its charm where it counts.

This 2,738 square foot two-family home has maintained its stunning dark wood floors, stained glass windows, custom built-ins, and regal columns.

The two units each have three bedrooms, an updated kitchen, an ornamental fireplace, and a cozy porch balcony. The home also offers an oversized walk-up attic and a large fenced-in backyard. It was last sold in 2019 for $360,000.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.

Berkley

15 Blossom Ln, $520,000

Hurley Homes LLC to Alfonse, Ryleigh N Meleski, Jake H

Raynham

218 Titicut Rd, $625,000

Noonan, Patrick J to Etienne, Marie R Etienne, Max

68 Gatsby Dr, $410,000

Day, Eric to Grayfer, Alec

Taunton

19 Orchard St, $565,000

19 Orchard St Rt Pietnik Jr, Edward W to Andrade, Flavio

235 Weir St, $655,000

A&j Flippers LLC to Bazile, Loudianie

4 Fay St, $450,000

Cwiekowski, Karen to Bonneau, Henrio

38 Edwards Ave, $471,000

Camac, Suzanne G to Briggs, Nichole T Briggs, Paul L

1 Clark St, $269,280

Unit Staes Secretary Of H to Cabral, Zachary

171 Highland St, $180,000

Cunningham, Laura M Emond, Aric M to Lambert, Ian

5 Sumner St, $675,000

Torres, Taylor J Torres, Jamie-Lynne to Mendes, Faurizania V Rodrigues, Clayton M

656 Somerset Ave, $460,000

Aspen Prop Group LLC to Milord, Tania Clerge, Erwine

11 Arabian Dr, $531,000

Akerley, Alison Guliano, Walker to Mora, Bruce Mora, Meredith

34 Purchase St, $550,000

Cabral, Argilano Cabral, Suziane F to Moreira, Andre B

96 Old Colony Ave, $239,500

Secretary Of Veterans Aff to Rodrigues 2nd, Paul

30 Titus Way, $445,000

Malloch Const Co Inc to Townes-Roache, Aiziah Newton, Ava

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Property sales in Greater Taunton area in February