Timeless two-family home in Taunton sells for over $600K: Weekly home sales
This week’s top-selling home in Taunton is an elegant multifamily that sold for $675,000.
Built in 1900, 5 Sumner St. has been modernized where needed but has held onto its charm where it counts.
This 2,738 square foot two-family home has maintained its stunning dark wood floors, stained glass windows, custom built-ins, and regal columns.
The two units each have three bedrooms, an updated kitchen, an ornamental fireplace, and a cozy porch balcony. The home also offers an oversized walk-up attic and a large fenced-in backyard. It was last sold in 2019 for $360,000.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.
Berkley
15 Blossom Ln, $520,000
Hurley Homes LLC to Alfonse, Ryleigh N Meleski, Jake H
Raynham
218 Titicut Rd, $625,000
Noonan, Patrick J to Etienne, Marie R Etienne, Max
68 Gatsby Dr, $410,000
Day, Eric to Grayfer, Alec
Taunton
19 Orchard St, $565,000
19 Orchard St Rt Pietnik Jr, Edward W to Andrade, Flavio
235 Weir St, $655,000
A&j Flippers LLC to Bazile, Loudianie
4 Fay St, $450,000
Cwiekowski, Karen to Bonneau, Henrio
38 Edwards Ave, $471,000
Camac, Suzanne G to Briggs, Nichole T Briggs, Paul L
1 Clark St, $269,280
Unit Staes Secretary Of H to Cabral, Zachary
171 Highland St, $180,000
Cunningham, Laura M Emond, Aric M to Lambert, Ian
5 Sumner St, $675,000
Torres, Taylor J Torres, Jamie-Lynne to Mendes, Faurizania V Rodrigues, Clayton M
656 Somerset Ave, $460,000
Aspen Prop Group LLC to Milord, Tania Clerge, Erwine
11 Arabian Dr, $531,000
Akerley, Alison Guliano, Walker to Mora, Bruce Mora, Meredith
34 Purchase St, $550,000
Cabral, Argilano Cabral, Suziane F to Moreira, Andre B
96 Old Colony Ave, $239,500
Secretary Of Veterans Aff to Rodrigues 2nd, Paul
30 Titus Way, $445,000
Malloch Const Co Inc to Townes-Roache, Aiziah Newton, Ava
