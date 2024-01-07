Timeline: Community Restaurant will reopen in Zeeland on Monday

It’s been nearly two years since a devastating fire destroyed one of Zeeland's most iconic restaurants.

ZEELAND — It’s been nearly two years since a devastating fire destroyed one of Zeeland's most iconic restaurants.

In the months since, Community Restaurant has been rebuilt from the ground up. It'll host a grand opening at 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8.

More: Community Restaurant in Zeeland 'a total loss' after devastating fire

The restaurant served customers last week during a soft opening, testing operations and giving servers and kitchen staff a chance to get their feet wet.

Here's a timeline of how we got here:

1983

According to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, Community Restaurant — 421 E. Main Ave. — is incorporated by Jeffrey Koert.

1990s

The restaurant is purchased by Lyle Van Klompenberg. Though it changes hands over the years, it remains in the family.

A road sign indicates Community Restaurant in Zeeland is under new ownership in October 2020.

2020

Lyle’s son, Korde, purchases the business with longtime employee Barry Elzinga.

April 12, 2022

Zeeland Fire Chief Ross Tibbets arrives at the restaurant to find an active, working fire.

"Upon my arrival, we already had fire through the roof and, by looking through some of the windows, a fair amount of fire throughout the building," Tibbets said.

Community members gather to mourn the loss of Community Restaurant on Wednesday, April 13.

April 13, 2022

Firefighters fight the blaze into the early morning hours, knocking out the main fire before taking on tedious hotspots and embers.

The business announces around 4 a.m.

“To our friends, coworkers, family, customers, we are devastated to inform you that Community Restaurant had a fire tonight and the building is a total loss.”

December 2022

Elzinga appears before the Zeeland Planning Commission and Zeeland City Council, now the sole owner, at least three times to obtain approvals to rebuild, which are granted.

March 2023

“The rebuild is on for Community Restaurant,” Elzinga announces. “We have been working on it for almost eleven months since the fire. There were a lot of hurdles to overcome and I am happy to announce that we are moving forward.”

May 31, 2023

Fourteen months after the fire, employees, family members and community leaders gather for the groundbreaking event.

Story continues

“I’ll be honest, there were times where I began to question whether this was actually going to happen and if I was going to be able to pull this off,” Elzinga said. “Just getting to this point today, where the ground has been broken and there are people working, it's just an amazing feeling.”

Community Restaurant continues progress toward reopening in September 2023.

September 2023

Construction is well underway and on-track for a 2024 opening.

“You go from the emotions of the fire to dreaming that we could rebuild to visualizing it and then seeing it become a reality right in front of us,” Elzinga said.

He says he’s received commitments from about a dozen former employees to return, and unveils a refreshed sign.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

January 2, 2024

Elzinga announces the grand reopening Monday, Jan. 8, at 7 a.m.

“We want to give a wholehearted thank you to everyone who has backed and supported us throughout our journey," he wrote. "And especially CL Construction Company, who has been by our side from the start.”

January 8, 2024

See you at 7 a.m.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Timeline: Community Restaurant will reopen in Zeeland on Monday