New timeline, construction plan for $1.5B District Detroit development

There is a new timeline and construction plan for the high-profile $1.5 billion District Detroit development that was originally expected to break ground last summer, but so far has not.

The codevelopers, New York-based The Related Cos. and the Ilitch organization's Olympia Development of Michigan, are now aiming for an early 2025 construction start for the first of the development's 10 planned new buildings and building rehabs.

They also are changing the order of the 10 projects by moving up one of the planned new hotels as well as one of the residential buildings, and pushing back the timeline for the development's office buildings.

A rendering for a proposed residential building at 2250 Woodward

This "resequencing" of District Detroit is a response to the current lending environment for new office projects, which is very challenging, according to Andrew Cantor, the Related Cos.' executive vice president of development.

The developers still intend to build all of the 10 projects in District Detroit, including the three new office building projects.

One of those projects is a planned 17-story office tower at 2200 Woodward, next to Comerica Park, that was originally scheduled to break ground last summer and open next year. The developers say they still have a commitment from a potential anchor tenant for the tower, but the building project is on hold until the lending environment for new office developments improves.

Nationwide, some lenders have been bracing for losses on commercial loans due to rising office space vacancies and falling valuations since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ilitch organization had been in negotiations last year with Wayne County to buy surface parking lots where the 17-story officer tower and a neighboring planned 20-story apartment building are to go. So far, no deal for the land has been announced.

Under the new timeline, the first District Detroit projects will now be:

A new 18-story, 261-unit residential building with ground-floor retail at 2205 Cass, near the forthcoming University of Michigan Center for Innovation. The apartments would provide housing for some students attending the UMCI, and 20% of the units would be offered as "affordable" at below-market rents.

One of the development's two planned hotels: either a newly constructed 14-story, 290-room hotel next to Little Caesars Arena or an adaptive reuse of the 10-story Fox Theatre office building, 2211 Woodward, to become a 177-room Fox Hotel.

The new sequencing appears to reflect the continued strength of the market in downtown Detroit for more hotel rooms and apartments. Vacancies in Detroit office space, like that in cities nationwide, have been on the rise since the pandemic and employers' embrace of remote and hybrid work policies.

The District Detroit development — and accompanying incentives and tax breaks — faced some scrutiny last year at public hearings before ultimately winning an 8-1 vote of approval from Detroit City Council.

An office building proposed for 2300 Woodward.

Some critics were unhappy with the slow pace of development around Little Caesars Arena, an earlier Olympia Development project, in contrast to pronouncements and colorful renderings that had primed public expectations for more development and amenities than was actually built.

2025 deadline

District Detroit has a late March 2025 deadline to break ground on at least one of the 10 projects, based on rules for the development's largest development incentive — a $615 million, 35-year tax capture known as a Transformational Brownfield, according to a spokesman for the Detroit Economic Growth Corp. Specifically, construction is required to start within two years of City Council's March 28, 2023 approval of the brownfield.

The developers say they intend to make that deadline.

Because the brownfield incentive is a capture of future taxes to be generated at the development project sites, the developers do not gain any financial benefit from delaying construction.

Another deadline for District Detroit is late April 2028, or the five-year anniversary of the development's Transformational Brownfield receiving final approval from the quasi-public Michigan Strategic Funding in Lansing.

Any of the 10 projects that haven't started by then could potentially have their incentives terminated. However, the strategic fund could adjust that deadline to accommodate the new development timeline.

“We remain hard at work to move our projects forward in The District Detroit, in line with the Transformational Brownfield plan timeline," the development firms said in a joint statement Tuesday night. "Financing commercial office developments is challenging nationwide, so we are resequencing the projects to meet the market demand created by the neighborhood’s existing entertainment venues and the UMCI, where construction is currently underway.”

Although construction has yet to begin, the developers say they remain committed to the District Detroit Community Benefits agreement and are currently in compliance.

A rendering for the planned Detroit Center for Innovation

The UMCI had its official groundbreaking in December and is expected to be done and open in 2027.

The new 2025 construction start will allow for the 18-story, 261-unit residential building at 2205 Cass to be ready for the student population that would attend the UMCI, the developers said. The original District Detroit timeline called for a 2024 construction start for the building.

Separate from District Detroit, Olympia Development plans to start work in the second quarter this year on a rehab project for a block of six old apartment buildings near Little Caesars Arena at Cass and Henry. Half of those 170 units would be reserved at deeply affordable rents for those with qualifying incomes.

The 6 new building projects in District Detroit

2205 Cass : An 18-story residential building with 261 apartments (20% affordable) and 8,750 square feet of retail space that would be built near the UMCI.

2250 Woodward: A 20-story residential building to go next to Comerica Park and have 287 apartments (20% set aside as "affordable"), 27,000-square feet of ground-floor retail space and a new underground parking garage with 206 spaces.

2200 Woodward : A newly constructed 17-story office building with ground-floor retail next to Comerica Park, plus a new underground parking garage with 298 spaces. (It would share the same parking garage 2250 Woodward.)

2305 Woodward or 2300 Cass : Two locations under consideration for an all-new, 22-story office building with ground-floor retail.

2300 Woodward : A new five-story office building with ground-floor retail.

Hotel next to Little Caesars Arena: A newly constructed 14-story, 290-room hotel to go next to LCA at 2455 Woodward. The project was originally billed as an Equinox Hotel, although the developers later walked that back have and have yet to officially announce what hotel brand it will be.

The 4 building rehabs in District Detroit

Fox Hotel: Adaptive reuse of the 10-story Fox Theatre office building at 2211 Woodward to become a 177-room Fox Hotel. The hotel project would not alter the historic Fox Theatre.

2115 Cass : Adaptive reuse of the former Moose Lodge building into a four-story business incubator as part of the UMCI campus.

408 Temple St. : The long-empty Fort Wayne/American hotel near the Masonic Temple would be redeveloped as an 11-story apartment complex with 131 apartments (20% affordable) and ground-floor retail.

2210 Park Ave.: Redevelopment of the old 10-story Detroit Life Building into 16 apartments with ground-floor retail.

