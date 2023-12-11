Timeline for construction of Slim Chickens restaurant in Marshfield now uncertain

A rendering of the Slim Chickens fast-food restaurant proposed for Marshfield.

MARSHFIELD − Issues with a developer have caused a delay in construction of a new fast-food restaurant in the city.

Franchise owners Chad and Nick Sternitzky told the Marshfield News-Herald this spring that they planned to break ground for a Slim Chickens restaurant in June, with construction expected to last about six months. They anticipated a late 2023 or early 2024 opening date.

But those plans have been put on hold, according to a company spokesperson.

"There is a lot going on with the developer that we are working through," Rob Gerstenfeld, vice president of real estate and construction for Slim Chickens, told the Marshfield News-Herald last week. "We still anticipate the store going under construction, but until items outside of Slim Chickens' control are worked out I cannot say when."

Multiple attempts to reach the local franchise owners were unsuccessful.

GMX Real Estate Group proposed building a Slim Chickens with a drive-thru, outdoor patio and parking in September 2022 on North Central Avenue and North Peach Street, between Starbucks at 1707 N. Central Ave. and the Bread & Butter Shop convenience store at 1727 N. Central Ave.

Slim Chickens features classics such as chicken tenders, chicken wings, sandwiches, salads, chicken and waffles and more.

Marshfield would be the company’s second Wisconsin location. A Slim Chickens restaurant opened Jan. 16 in Appleton.

Nick Sternitzky, who lives in Marshfield, and Chad Sternitzky, who lives in Stevens Point, have plans to open a total of nine Slim Chickens in Wisconsin over the next five or six years, Nick Sternitzky said in May.

"We are really excited about Marshfield," Nick Sternitzky said. "It is fun to bring something new to Wisconsin, but especially to central Wisconsin."

According to its website, the company has almost 200 locations with six restaurants in Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois and more in development.

