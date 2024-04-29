New timeline set for Union Chill Cannabis debut in Steuben County. What we know.

Construction work to modernize a 42-year-old West Pulteney Street building that will house Union Chill Cannabis, a Corning cannabis dispensary, is set to begin in about a month.

Josh Canfield, who also owns Next Level Wellness, a CBD shop in Hornell, said work to revamp the entirety of 34 West Pulteney St., the former Leader newspaper building, will begin in late May or early June.

“We hoped to begin a little earlier, but the work has been held up a little as we are getting all of our ducks in a row,” Canfield said. “A section of the back of the building will be turned into a retail floor and another section will be turned into a delivery area.”

Canfield said the delivery distribution area, also called the fulfillment area, will be built out in the coming weeks and is expected to open in late June. The fulfillment area will be located in the back section of the near 15,000-square-foot building.

Union Chill will also deliver cannabis products to people in the City of Corning and the surrounding areas. Deliveries will be offered before the retail space debuts to customers.

The first goal of Union Chill is to get a delivery section built at the back of the 34 W. Pulteney St. building in the coming months.

“Sometime shortly after (deliveries begin) the retail floor will open, if everything goes as planned,” Canfield said.

The delivery distribution will be for online purchases only, with the transaction handled entirely online.

Canfield said once a sale is made online it comes into Union Chill’s system, which will fulfill the order and make the delivery to the customer. Identification will be verified during delivery to conclude the purchase.

Canfield said upgrades to the building will include several projects on both the inside and outside of the building, which was purchased in April of 2023 for $485,000 from Gatehouse Media.

The old Corning Leader building on Pulteney Street is being repurposed by the Union Chill Cannabis Company.

Canfield was awarded one of New York's first cannabis dispensary licenses in late 2022. He could not set up a business in Hornell due to the city opting out of allowing dispensaries within its borders.

Union Chill received final approvals from the City of Corning several months ago after more than a year of consideration. In January, Mayor Bill Boland said the matter was "settled."

"It’s my expectation that the licensee will make significant improvements to the site and run a tightly regulated, well managed business, not so much different than a liquor store," Boland told The Leader.

For additional information on the Office of Cannabis Management adult-use regulations, go to cannabis.ny.gov/marihuana-regulation-and-taxation-act-mrta

