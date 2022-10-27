U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,853.75
    +12.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,998.00
    +126.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,480.75
    +34.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,819.70
    +9.80 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.00
    +0.09 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.00
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.48
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0067
    -0.0019 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    -0.0930 (-2.26%)
     

  • Vix

    27.28
    -1.18 (-4.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1608
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3810
    +0.0210 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,777.63
    +567.77 (+2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.41
    +15.83 (+3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    +42.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,427.52
    -4.32 (-0.02%)
     

Timepiece Trading Announces Recent Launch of New Business Line: TPT Merch

TimePiece Trading
·2 min read

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / Timepiece Trading LLC, a watch and jewelry sales company that was started in Miami, Florida in 2018, is announcing the recent launch of a new business line, TPT Merch. The company has been known for providing the world's largest selection of luxury watches and fine jewelry under one roof, and now it is expanding its inventory to include a Timepiece Trading clothing line. The line includes a variety of high-quality hoodies, t-shirts, tank tops, joggers, and hats for men and women.

Ascend Agency, Monday, October 24, 2022, Press release picture
Ascend Agency, Monday, October 24, 2022, Press release picture

"Our relationships with our clients are EVERYTHING-which is why we go out of our way to give them what they want. Now Timepiece Trading clients can purchase a variety of stylish TPT Merch," stated Neelesh Alwani, founder of Timepiece Trading. "We made sure every item in our collection is made with high-quality, comfortable fabric, and a perfect fit. We aim to provide an immaculate shopping experience for our clients and are excited to increase our product offerings with this new line."

To prepare for a successful launch of the new line, Timepiece Trading has doubled its team and hired eight new team members to assist with the new products. Additionally, Timepiece Trading has expanded both physical office space and their online presence. The TPT Team is working to improve branding and create a cohesive brand that seamlessly features the growing business lines. They have successfully launched a Snapchat show that has gained over 20k subscribers in the first four weeks and the company was recently awarded the 100k Subscriber Badge on YouTube, with a following of over 290k subscribers.

As they continue to build out their service offerings, Timepiece Trading is committed to growing their business and offering high-quality lines based on the feedback from their customers with each new launch. To shop the TPT Merch website, go to www.tptmerch.com.

Media Details
Website URL: https://timepiecetrading.com
Company Name: TimePiece Trading
Email address: info@timepiecetrading.com

SOURCE: TimePiece Trading



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722007/Timepiece-Trading-Announces-Recent-Launch-of-New-Business-Line-TPT-Merch

