Timetable for the automatic redemption procedure in Electrolux

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 27, 2021 resolved to distribute a total of SEK 4,886 m (corresponding to SEK 17.00 per share) to the shareholders of Electrolux, through an automatic redemption procedure including a 2:1 share split, a reduction of the share capital by redemption of shares, and an increase of the share capital by way of a bonus issue.

The following dates apply to the automatic redemption procedure:

Date (2021)

Activity

October 1

Last day of trading in the Electrolux share including right to receive redemption share.

October 4

First day of trading in the Electrolux share following share split, excluding right to receive redemption share.

October 5

Record date for share split and for receipt of redemption shares.

October 6

First day of trading in redemption shares.

October 21
(adjusted date)

Last day of trading in redemption shares.

October 25

Record date for redemption.

October 28

Payment of redemption amount.

Electrolux has applied for a listing of the redemption shares at Nasdaq Stockholm. In connection herewith, Electrolux has adjusted the last day of trading in the redemption shares at Nasdaq Stockholm to October 21, 2021 (previously estimated to October 22, 2021). All other dates in the timetable remain unchanged.

An information brochure containing the updated timetable and further information about the redemption procedure is available at

www.electroluxgroup.com/egm2021

For further information, please contact:

Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72

Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/timetable-for-the-automatic-redemption-procedure-in-electrolux,c3421323

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3421323/1472930.pdf

Press Release Electrolux Share Redemption_English

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timetable-for-the-automatic-redemption-procedure-in-electrolux-301385334.html

SOURCE Electrolux

