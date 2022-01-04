TIMIA Capital Announces Increase in Non-Brokered Private Placement and Closes First Tranche

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - TIMIA Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSXV:TCA) (OTCQB:TIMCF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, is pleased to announce that further to its news release of December 13, 2021, it has increased the non-brokered private placement of 5,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.35 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,750,000 (the "Private Placement") to $2,400,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share of the Company at a price of $0.50 for a period of 24 months following the closing date, provided that TIMIA may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by providing 30 days' notice to the holders by way of news release in the event that the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange equals or exceeds $1.00 per Common Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days.

The Company is closing the first tranche of the private placement having collected subscription agreements totalling $2,188,750, and is proceeding with the issuance of 6,253,571 Units at a price of $0.35 per Unit. The Company has received a lead order from an institutional asset manager and anticipates closing this balance of the private placement in the coming weeks.

Finder's fees of $35,000 were paid on a portion of the private placement to parties at arm's length to the Company. In addition, 99,000 non-transferable finder's warrants were issued (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder's Warrant entitles a finder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.50 per share for two years from the date of issue. The Finder's Warrants are also subject to the above accelerated exercise provisions. All Shares issued under the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months from the date of issuance.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by TIMIA, for its own benefit to support its technology development, debt repayment, and future growth.

The Corporation utilizes a proprietary loan origination platform to originate, underwrite and service private-market, high-yield loan opportunities through two operating divisions: TIMIA Capital which offers revenue-based investment to fast growing, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) businesses in North America, and Pivot Financial which specializes in asset-based private credit targeting mid-market borrowers in Canada. The Corporation deploys funds on behalf of limited partnerships, institutions, retail investors, high net worth individuals, its management team and shareholders. For more information about TIMIA and SaaS lending, please visit www.timiacapital.com . For more information about specialized private credit and Pivot please visit: www.pivotfinancial.com .

