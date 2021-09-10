TIMIA Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Preferred Shares

~TIMIA to pay the cash dividend payment to shareholders of Series A Preferred Shares of record on September 14th~

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - TIMIA Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSXV: TCA) (OTCQB: TIMCF) today announced the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per Series A Preferred Shares ("Preferred Shares"), payable on September 30, 2021, to Series A preferred shareholders of record as at September 14, 2021. The Corporation's dividend payments qualify as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

Holders of Preferred Shares are entitled to receive fixed non-cumulative preferential cash dividends, if, as and when declared by the board of Directors of the Corporation at an annual rate equal to $0.08 per Preferred Share. Dividends, if declared, will be payable on the last day of December, March, June and September in each year, or if such day is not a business day, on the next business day, at a quarterly rate of $0.02 per Preferred Share.

About TIMIA Capital Corporation

TIMIA Capital Corporation has developed a proprietary loan origination platform that services private market, high-yield loan opportunities, thereby earning recurring fees and a share of the profit. While focusing on the fast growing, global, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) segment, TIMIA's automated loan origination system is applicable to multiple technology sectors, it creates scalable and profitable growth for TIMIA's stakeholders. For more information about TIMIA Capital Corporation, please visit www.timiacapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release contain and constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements normally contain words like 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing' and similar expressions, and within this news release include any statements (express or implied) respecting making further disbursements upon the completion of certain milestones, future value creation for shareholders, the growth of the company's investment portfolio and expectations regarding making further investments in the coming months. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, including, without limitation, the following assumptions: that the Company and its investee companies are able to meet their respective future objectives and priorities, assumptions concerning general economic growth and the absence of unforeseen changes in the legislative and regulatory framework for the Company. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Timia's business. Material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements set out herein include, but are not limited to, the Company having insufficient financial resources to achieve its objectives; availability of further investments that are appropriate for the Company on terms that it finds acceptable or at all; successful completion of exits from investments on terms that constitute a gain when no such exits are currently anticipated; intense competition in all aspects of business; reliance on limited management resources; general economic risks; new laws and regulations and risk of litigation. Although Timia has attempted to identify factors that may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, predicted, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of Timia. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Timia undertakes no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Story continues

SOURCE TIMIA Capital Corp.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/10/c7274.html