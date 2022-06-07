TIMIA Capital Announces Results from Annual and Special General Meeting

~All items on the annual shareholder meeting agenda approved~

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TIMIA Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSXV: TCA) (OTCQB: TIMCF) today announced the results of its 2022 Annual and Special General Shareholder Meeting ("Meeting").

A total of 32,363,529 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 54.3 of the total outstanding shares of the Company as at the record date with a substantial majority voting in favour of the items on the agenda including: (a) setting the number of directors at nine; (b) the approval of the Company's equity incentive plan; (c) the appointment of Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company; and (d) approval of the Brightpath acquisition on a 'majority of minority' basis, after excluding shares owned directly or indirectly by Ken Thomson. In addition, the Brightpath acquisition was approved on a 'majority of minority' basis by the Company's preferred shareholders.

Jan Lederman, Paul Geyer, Robert Napoli, Howard Atkinson, David Demers, Thealzel Lee, Mike Walkinshaw, and Ken Thomson were re-elected to serve as directors of the Company.

For the complete Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, click HERE to reach the Company's SEDAR filings .

About TIMIA Capital Corporation

The Company democratizes private credit for investors by offering a broad range of speciality private credit opportunities with transparency and efficiency, facilitated by the Company's proprietary technology platform. These high-yield loan opportunities are delivered through operating divisions: TIMIA Capital which offers revenue-based investment to fast growing, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) businesses in North America, and Pivot Financial which specializes in asset-based private credit targeting mid-market borrowers in Canada. The Corporation deploys funds on behalf of limited partnerships, institutions, retail investors, high net worth individuals, its management team and shareholders. For more information about TIMIA and SaaS lending, please visit www.timiacapital.com . For more information about specialized private credit and Pivot please visit: www.pivotfinancial.com

