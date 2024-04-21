Timken Co. named one of 'most innovative' companies twice

The Timken Co. was named 'most innovative' by Fortune and Fast Company.

For the second time this year, the Timken Co. has been recognized as one of the "most innovative" companies.

The Jackson Township-based company, which specializes in industrial motion products, was named to Fortune's list of America's Most Innovative Companies for the second consecutive year. In March, Fast Co. also named Timken among the World's Most Innovative Companies in manufacturing.

"For 125 years, Timken has worked side-by-side with customers across diverse industries to engineer solutions for their most challenging problems," Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and CEO, said in a prepared statement. "Our world-class team designs and develops innovative products that keep our world in motion and enable a wide range of critical applications, from aviation and space exploration to renewable energy and robotics."

The Timken Co. employs more than 19,000 people worldwide and reported $4.8 billion in sales in 2023. The company regularly "explores new opportunities and new technologies," according to its news release.

Fortune and Statista, a data provider, evaluated companies based on input from employees and experts; innovation in products, processes and cultures; and the amount and value of patents.

Fast Co. editors and writers used four criteria to compile their list: innovation, impact, timeliness and relevance. The monthly business magazine recognized Timken's work in renewable energy ― creating a two-bearing solution for the main shaft of large wind turbines and a new steel alloy to make the bearings with 100% recycled material. Timken also used an electric heat-treating process for the components instead of hydrocarbon-burning furnaces.

Massarelli Sports Complex to be renamed Society Brands Fields

This spring, the Bolivar-area baseball and softball Massarelli Sports Complex will be renamed "Society Brands Fields."

Society Brands, a Canton-based company that acquires e-commerce brands, announced that it secured exclusive naming rights to the six-field complex. As part of the agreement, the company name will be featured on signs at the entrance and throughout the 20-acre site.

The Massarelli Baseball Complex has 10,000 square feet of indoor training space in addition to the outdoor fields. There's also a restaurant and other amenities at the year-round venue ― which hosts tournaments, camps and other sports programs.

“Since establishing Society Brands, we have been deliberate in demonstrating our commitment to the community despite being a global consumer products company,” Michael Sirpilla, co-founder and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “John Massarelli told me about his mission to provide an opportunity for young athletes to achieve great things, which aligns perfectly with our company’s initiative of providing a platform for entrepreneurs to realize their dreams of growing and expanding their businesses.”

Story continues

Massarelli, a Stark County resident and former professional player, began teaching lessons in 1993 and incorporated the Massarelli Baseball School in 2005. The field complex opened in the spring of 2023.

“In that time, we have helped more than 500 players go on to college baseball or college softball, including three that have been drafted into professional baseball,” Massarelli said in a prepared statement. “Society Brands came to us wanting not only to support our endeavor, but to do something good for the community they call home. This partnership will give us much needed resources to continue to grow and build what we started and the impact we can have on baseball and softball players in the region.”

U.S. Energy, SARTA sign renewable natural gas agreement

U.S. Energy, a Wisconsin-based energy solutions provider, has entered a five-year contract with the Stark Area Regional Transit Authority for renewable natural gas.

U.S. Energy will provide the 36 SARTA buses powered by compressed natural gas (CNG) with natural gas produced by landfill decomposition. SARTA's gas usage through the supply agreement is estimated to offset the same amount of greenhouse gas emissions as 1,000 gasoline-powered cars.

“Our drive to sustainability began more than a decade ago when we decided to replace our diesel buses with vehicles powered by clean CNG,” SARTA CEO Kirt Conrad said in a prepared statement. “Our innovative partnership with U.S. Energy will literally fuel our ongoing efforts to make Stark County a healthier place to live, work and raise a family.”

U.S. Energy supplies renewable and compressed natural gas from its 50 transportation fuel stations and more than 180 third-party dispensers. The company has 40 renewable natural gas development projects among its other energy assets.

"SARTA’s commitment to sustainability and alternative fuels sets an example for public transit systems across the country," Scott Hanstedt, vice president of business development at U.S. Energy, said in a prepared statement. "We’re proud to partner with them on their RNG initiatives and pleased to help the agency achieve its decarbonization goals."

Canton Chamber selects new vice president of events

The Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce has appointed Mark Prosise as vice president of events and strategic initiatives. He also will direct the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival.

Prosise, director of team development at the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the past eight years, filled the role on April 15. He joins the chamber's executive leadership team and succeeds Collyn Floyd, who accepted a role as director of marketing and public relations at Stark State College.

"Mark brings extensive experience and a strong commitment to the growth and vitality of the Canton region, making him a valuable addition to our team," chamber President and CEO Jeff Dafler said in a prepared statement. "His dedication to our community and expertise in event planning and strategic initiatives will greatly benefit our organization and those we serve."

Kenworth of Canton celebrates 25 years

Kenworth of Canton has announced a 25th anniversary celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 26 at 3350 Bruening Ave. SW.

The Canton Township dealership sells class 6 medium-duty and class 7 and 8 heavy-duty trucks. It also provides truck parts and accessories and a service department.

The dealership employs 35 people and is a subsidiary of Hissong Group Inc., which also has Kenworth Truck Co. dealerships in Ashland, Cleveland, Columbus, Richfield and Zanesville.

Case Foods makes executive leadership appointments

Case Foods, which is based in North Carolina and does business as Case Farms, announced executive leadership appointments last month.

The company's new president and chief operating officer is Chuck McDaniel, who worked for Case Foods between 2003 and 2012. One of his past roles at the company was vice president and general manager for Ohio operations.

“Chuck has been an integral part of our growth in Ohio during his tenure of 10 years with me," Mike Popowycz, Case Foods' vice chairman and chief executive officer, said in a prepared statement. "We are thrilled to welcome him back to the company in this new leadership role."

McDaniel has been vice president of account management at Agri Stats for the past 12 years. He also held sales management positions with Columbia Farms, Gold Kist and Koch Foods.

Case Foods also announced Brian Roberts as its new chief commercial officer. Both appointments are effective immediately.

Reach Kelly at 330-580-8323 or kelly.byer@cantonrep.com.On X: @kbyerREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Timken Co. named 'most innovative," Society Brands puts name on fields