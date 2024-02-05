Timken Co. reports strong fourth quarter, record 2023 sales

A display of products at the Timken Co. headquarters in Jackson Township.

JACKSON TWP. − The Timken Co. reported a strong fourth quarter and third straight year of record sales in 2023 because of acquisitions and other favorable factors.

The global company headquartered in Jackson Township had $1.09 billion in sales during the last quarter of 2023 ― a 1% increase from the same quarter a year before. The company reported a record $4.8 billion in sales for the entire year ― a 6% increase over 2022.

"Timken delivered a record fourth quarter, which concluded an excellent year," President and CEO Rich Kyle said during a Monday morning earnings call.

Earnings per share of $1.37 was a new record for the fourth quarter, he continued. The company also returned $56 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2023, the 10th consecutive year that annual dividends increased.

Sales in 2023 increased organically from the prior year by 1.1% and the company attributed the rest of the growth to acquisitions and higher pricing, which were countered by lower volume and unfavorable foreign currency.

Timken expansion: Timken Co. acquires Netherlands-based sealant company

Timken made six acquisitions last year ― Nadella, Des-Case, Rosa Sistemi, Lagersmit, American Roller Bearing and iMECH ― with iMECH and Lagersmit closing in the fourth quarter. The company allocated a total of $639 million for the acquisitions, which are expected to add $250 million in annual revenue.

"While we're starting '24 in a challenging demand environment, the Timken portfolio is strong, resilient and diverse," Kyle said. "We're confident that our strategy and our execution put us in position to quickly return to setting new levels of performance."

Timken's strategy involved lowering production and operational costs, including a decrease in plant staffing by 8% in 2023 and plant closures with four "consolidations currently underway for '24," he added. Capital expenditures this year include the completion of two plant expansions ― a bearings production plant in India and a belt production plant in Mexico.

Overall, the 2024 outlook anticipates low demand continuing, particularly in the wind energy and off-highway markets. Net sales are predicted to range from 2.5% to 4.5% with earnings per share ranging from $4.90 to $5.30 this year.

"Our team is executing well in this environment, and we're focused on delivering resilient performance and advancing our strategy in 2024," said Phil Fracassa, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Timken.

Reach Kelly at 330-580-8323 or kelly.byer@cantonrep.com.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Timken Co. reports strong 2023 but conservative 2024 outlook