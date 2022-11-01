U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

Timken Completes Sale of Aerospace Drive Systems Business

·1 min read

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, today announced it has closed the sale of its Aerospace Drive Systems (ADS) business to PCX Aerostructures, LLC. Terms were not disclosed.

The Timken Company Logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Timken Company) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsFoto/)
The Timken Company Logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Timken Company) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsFoto/)

ADS is a supplier of drive system components and sub-assemblies for military and civil rotorcraft applications. ADS revenue is expected to be around $50 million in 2022.

About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.1 billion in sales in 2021 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 43 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, and America's Best EmployersBest Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
scott.schroeder@timken.com

Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
neil.frohnapple@timken.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timken-completes-sale-of-aerospace-drive-systems-business-301665070.html

SOURCE The Timken Company

