U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,066.38
    -15.12 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,714.57
    +14.69 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,641.04
    -148.54 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,910.96
    -4.38 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.68
    +1.62 (+2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.10
    -10.40 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    21.95
    -0.19 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0673
    -0.0070 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7280
    +0.0450 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2063
    -0.0059 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4670
    +0.0290 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,637.44
    -887.96 (-3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.77
    -4.86 (-0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,882.45
    -28.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

Timken Declares Quarterly Dividend of 31 Cents Per Share

·1 min read

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 31 cents per share. The dividend is payable on March 6, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 21, 2023.

The Timken Company Logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Timken Company) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsFoto/)
The Timken Company Logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Timken Company) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsFoto/)

Timken has paid a dividend on its common shares every quarter since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1922. The upcoming dividend represents 403 consecutive quarters, one of the longest-running dividend streaks among NYSE-listed companies.

About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.5 billion in sales in 2022 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 46 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, and America's Best Employers, Best Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
scott.schroeder@timken.com

Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
neil.frohnapple@timken.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timken-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-31-cents-per-share-301744091.html

SOURCE The Timken Company

Recommended Stories