Timken to Host Investor Day on Sept. 28

·2 min read

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, will host an Investor Day in New York City on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET. The event will also be webcast live at http://investors.timken.com.

The Timken Company Logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Timken Company) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsFoto/)
The Timken Company Logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Timken Company) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsFoto/)

The Investor Day will feature presentations by Richard G. Kyle, president and chief executive officer, Philip D. Fracassa, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and other members of the Timken leadership team. The event will also include a question-and-answer session.

Those interested in attending, either in-person or virtually, can register for Timken's Investor Day here. To access the webcast, use passcode TimkenInvestorDay2022. Presentation materials will be available for download at http://investors.timken.com the morning of the event. A replay of the webcast will be accessible on the same website for two weeks following the event.

About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.1 billion in sales in 2021 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 43 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, and America's Best Employers, Best Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
scott.schroeder@timken.com

Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
neil.frohnapple@timken.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timken-to-host-investor-day-on-sept-28-301618549.html

SOURCE The Timken Company

