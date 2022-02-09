U.S. markets closed

TimkenSteel Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Earnings Webcast Details

·1 min read
  • TMST

CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TimkenSteel Corp. (NYSE: TMST), a leader in high-quality specialty steel, manufactured components, and supply chain solutions, will release its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Thursday, February 24, after the market closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will provide live Internet listening access to its conference call with the financial community scheduled for Friday, February 25, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The live conference call will be broadcast at investors.timkensteel.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available at investors.timkensteel.com.

ABOUT TIMKENSTEEL CORPORATION
TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) manufactures high-performance carbon and alloy steel products from recycled scrap metal in Canton, OH, serving demanding applications in mobile, energy and a variety of industrial end markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and manufactured components. In the business of making high-quality steel for more than 100 years, TimkenSteel's proven expertise contributes to the performance of our customers' products. The company employs approximately 1,900 people and had sales of $831 million in 2020. For more information, please visit us at www.timkensteel.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timkensteel-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-fiscal-2021-earnings-webcast-details-301479190.html

SOURCE TimkenSteel Corp.

