TimkenSteel Announces Third-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Webcast Details

·1 min read
In this article:
CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TimkenSteel Corp. (NYSE: TMST), a leader in high-quality specialty steel, manufactured components, and supply chain solutions, will release its 2021 third-quarter financial results on Thursday, November 4, after the market closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

TimkenSteel Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/TimkenSteel Corporation)
TimkenSteel Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/TimkenSteel Corporation)

The company will provide live Internet listening access to its conference call with the financial community scheduled for Friday, November 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The live conference call will be broadcast at investors.timkensteel.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available at investors.timkensteel.com.

ABOUT TIMKENSTEEL CORPORATION

TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) manufactures high-performance carbon and alloy steel products from recycled scrap metal in Canton, OH, serving demanding applications in automotive, energy and a variety of industrial end markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and manufactured components. In the business of making high-quality steel for more than 100 years, TimkenSteel's proven expertise contributes to the performance of our customers' products. The company employs approximately 1,900 people and had sales of $831 million in 2020. For more information, please visit us at www.timkensteel.com.

