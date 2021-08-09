U.S. markets closed

TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products

1 min read
CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TimkenSteel Corp. (NYSE: TMST), a leader in customized alloy steel products and services, today announced it will increase base pricing on all special bar quality (SBQ) products by $60 per ton. This increase is effective for shipments beginning September 6, 2021.

TimkenSteel Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/TimkenSteel Corporation)
TimkenSteel Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/TimkenSteel Corporation)

The company also announced it will increase prices on all carbon and alloy seamless mechanical tubing (SMT) products by $60 per ton. SMT increases are effective for shipments beginning January 3, 2022.

All increases are applicable to orders not already covered by pricing agreements and surcharge mechanisms remain in effect.

ABOUT TIMKENSTEEL CORPORATION
TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) manufactures high-performance carbon and alloy steel products in Canton, OH serving demanding applications in automotive, energy and a variety of industrial end markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and manufactured components. In the business of making high-quality steel primarily from recycled materials for more than 100 years, TimkenSteel's proven expertise contributes to the performance of our customers' products. The company employs approximately 1,900 people and had sales of $831 million in 2020. For more information, please visit us at www.timkensteel.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timkensteel-to-increase-prices-on-special-bar-quality-and-seamless-mechanical-tubing-products-301351425.html

SOURCE TimkenSteel Corp.

