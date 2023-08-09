Timnath moves forward on Old Town bypass, municipal internet and Ladera plans

Two long-range projects and a large development took major steps forward in Timnath Tuesday, including plans to expand high-speed internet service and build a bypass around Old Town and one phase of the 240-acre Ladera development east of Interstate 25.

Timnath Town Council unanimously approved a planned development overlay with seven amendments, setting the stage for the next phase of Connell LLC's Ladera development.

The amendments change the town's definition of a care facility to allow overnight stays of up to 14 consecutive days and nights for respite care providers; increase floor area ratios that would allow a storage facility and dual-brand La Quinta/Hawthorn hotel to take up a larger percentage of their lots; increase the height allowance from 40 feet to 65 feet for the hotel; reduce the landscape buffer on the north side of the property adjacent to the former Swetsville Zoo; and allow for smaller caliper trees in some situations.

A clerical error halted a public hearing on the Ladera sketch plan, which creates seven lots on the 49 acres. The Town failed to include a public hearing notice on its agenda, prompting council to table the item for two weeks to properly advertise the hearing.

Timnath OK's height increase for hotel, extended stays for respite care at Ladera

An artist's rendering of possible development at the Ladera project east of I-25 in Timnath

Respite Care, a Fort Collins nonprofit that cares for children with disabilities and their families, is considering opening a facility within Ladera but needed the exemption to provide extended overnight stays. Council members supported the nonprofit's addition to Ladera, but narrowed the town's definition of care facility to target respite care.

"I'm wholly in favor of the proposed user, but I have concerns as written this may be opening ourselves up to other things not as popular in the future," if Respite Care did not relocate to Timnath, said council member Robert Axmacher.

Mayor Mark Soukup, who sits on a Respite Care committee looking for a new home for the nonprofit, made an impassioned plea for the center's inclusion at Ladera, citing the town's lack of social service providers.

Story continues

"I want to live in a town that's kind," he said. "I think about Timnath and what we have and we don't have a single organization that is kind to our residents from the standpoint of the underserved and disadvantaged."

Having a care facility like Respite would show "we are a kind community," he said. "We are a kind community but we don't have anything to overtly show that. It is something that is crucial to our hearts and our wellbeing."

Council had more concerns about a potential four-story, dual-branded hotel that would be 65 feet tall rather than the allowed 40 feet, along with the potential storage unit near Costco.

Nelson Grant, representing Ladera developer Connell LLC, said he's been pitching Timnath as a great place for hospitality for 17 years and so far, La Quinta/Hawthorn is the only hotel developer that's been interested. They need four stories to make the hotel concept work, he said. In the dual-brand concept, the four floors would be split between La Quinta and Hawthorn.

Carolyn White, an attorney for Connell LLC, said, "maybe self-storage doesn't appear as a desirable use for the town. But in a large land area like this, the way that all of the roads and streets lay out will be some properties that are less functional than others for different purposes.

"This one is not going to be on the showiest corner of Main and Main. It's not where the hotel wants to be. It's not even where offices want to be," she said. "Given that we already have a ton of open space, this is a highly functional, contributive land use to put in this location where it has the least potential impact on surrounding uses and it can spread out to its heart's content."

Connell LLC said in a statement: "We greatly appreciate the Planning and Zoning Commission’s and Town Council’s unanimous support for these modifications. Thank you for helping us to fit together the many pieces of this puzzle to help us meet important community needs, such as making it possible for Respite Care to seriously evaluate Ladera."

Timnath Parkway construction could start next year

After a two-week delay so it could get a broader presentation of costs and the scope of work, council approved a resolution approving construction of the first phase of Timnath Parkway, a one-mile stretch that bypasses Main Street.

The parkway will eventually be four lanes wide and bypass Old Town from Harmony Road to Buss Grove on the east side of town. Phase 2 will cost an additional $2.5 million in today's dollars. Funding for the parkway's second phase has not yet been budgeted or approved.

Connell Resources, which submitted the lowest bid at $6.86 million, was chosen from among five bidders to do the construction. Other costs for the first phase include about $850,000 for a railroad crossing, which is still being negotiated, $363,000 for TST Engineering — which serves as town engineer — for construction administration and observation; a $470,000 contingency; $593,000 for an irrigation system, irrigation water taps and streetlights; and $1.1 million to install a 24-inch waterline at Timnath Landings, which will be repaid by the developer.

The waterline has to be completed before the parkway can be built, Town Engineer Don Taranto said. Two lanes will be completed by next summer, including the railroad crossing. The rest of the project will be finished five years after that.

Loveland's high-speed internet coming to Timnath

Council approved a resolution supporting broadband internet and approved an intergovernmental agreement with Loveland to provide the city's high-speed municipal broadband service, Pulse, to Timnath. Tuesday's vote was the first in a series of actions that will be necessary over the next few years to fund and provide the utility.

Soukup was the lone council member voting against the resolution. "I think we are putting the cart before horse," Soukup said. "We haven’t fully researched other alternatives and I don’t think we've fully researched the financial impact of broadband."

The need for high-speed internet became more prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic when Timnath residents were learning and working online and, getting health care through telemedicine. Internet outages in town were a oft-discussed headache among residents.

The current competitive landscape offers few options for town residents that provide service plans at reasonable prices and speeds, according to a broadband report. The federal government has set minimum levels of performance at more than 100 megabits per second upload and download speeds to be viable networks qualifying for federal grants. Realistically, there are only four service providers that can reliably offer this level of service at a competitive cost to Timnath residents, the report said.

The cost to provide Pulse across Timnath is estimated at $29.6 million, which could be funded through grants, partnerships and local sources, including a potential sales tax increase or bond issue. The full network could be built out over two to three years.

The town has committed $2 million, including $1.2 million in COVID recovery funds, from its Capital Improvement Plan to work on design.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Timnath votes on Timnath Parkway, municipal internet and Ladera plans