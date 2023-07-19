Timnath planners support 49-acre phase of Ladera Development

A Ladera development sign in Timnath, Colo., on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

Developers of the planned 240-acre Ladera subdivision in Timnath won unanimous support from the town's planning commission Tuesday for two early steps for the development of 49 acres that flank the Floor & Decor store east of Interstate 25: a sketch plan and planned development overlay zoning amendment.

The sketch plan identifies seven future development sites currently slated for a La Quinta Inn hotel, indoor storage facility near Costco and a care facility for children with disabilities. Other property users have not been identified.

A planned development overlay zoning amendment is needed to: change the definition of a care facility to allow for stays of up to 14 consecutive days and nights; increase floor area ratios that would allow the storage facility and hotel to take up a larger percentage of their lots; increase the height allowance from 40 feet to 65 feet for the hotel and a smaller landscape buffer on the north side of the property adjacent to the former Swetsville Zoo.

While the planning commission supported Ladera's sketch plan review and planned development overlay zoning amendment, the final decision now rests with Timnath Town Council.

Fort Collins nonprofit Respite Care urges town support of development

The 49 acres now includes the possible addition of a facility for Respite Care, a Fort Collins nonprofit that cares for children with disabilities for up to 14 days so their caregivers can get a break.

Before Respite Care can move forward, Timnath needs to approve the amendment "so we can do overnights" at the site, Executive Director Kristi Briles said. The organization, which expanded services from Larimer County into Weld County in January, is still doing its due diligence to make sure Ladera is a good spot for its families and children.

Currently located at 6203 S. Lemay Ave., Respite Care serves about 140 families per year in a two-story building that's accessible by an outdoor lift. A new building at Ladera would allow the organization to increase capacity and have a more efficient and accessible building, Briles said. "We would love to have a new space where we can serve more kids."

Respite Care hadn't planned to disclose its relocation plans while it is still researching the feasibility, "but we really needed this amendment to go through," Briles said.

Planning commissioners widely applauded Respite Care's inclusion in the Ladera plan. "I commend Ladera for looking at Respite Care," Commissioner Lisa Bard said. "It's something that gives back to people who need it. It's a fabulous use of the area."

After two-month delay, Ladera project gets back on track

A sketch of the potential Ladera subdivision in Timnath, including a Topgolf on the left. The development is moving forward without the proposed Topgolf following a Timnath election.

The 49-acre site is part of 63 acres in the northern part of the property annexed into the town in 2021 and granted a planned development overlay.

Currently, the storage unit is proposed for a location directly behind Costco.

The overall plan for the 240-acre Ladera subdivision includes roughly 650,000 square feet of retail, 110,000 square feet of office space, more than 800 housing units, 50,000 square feet of lakeside mixed-use development and about 65 acres of open space.

Other pieces of Ladera are working their way through the town's development process.

The hearing was delayed two months when Connell LLC attorney Carolynne White requested time to review an eight-page letter from citizen group Guide Our Growth attorney James Silvestro urging the planning commission to deny the rezoning and sketch plan.

The site is already zoned Regional Commercial, but once amendments are requested it is considered a rezoning, White said.

Guide Our Growth is a new nonprofit separate from Guide Our Growth Timnath, which led the successful effort to limit the height of netting or fencing to 65 feet and halted development of a Topgolf entertainment venue at the Ladera project.

The organization opposed the rezoning on numerous grounds including what it believes will be an adverse impact on public health, safety and welfare in violation of the town's land use code. It objected to the height allowance, increased density for the hotel and storage facility and reduced setback along the north property line.

The hotel, if allowed to build up to 65 feet, "would tower over surrounding uses and further threaten the habitat and foraging grounds of many birds that nest along this stretch of the Poudre River," Silvestro wrote in a letter dated July 11 that supersedes the May letter.

The group opposes the sketch plan because it claims it is inconsistent with the town's comprehensive plan, has failed to adequately analyze traffic impacts and does not account for the rezoning Connell is requesting.

Bill Jenkins, a member of Guide Our Growth, told the commission the group is not "anti-growth and we don't intend to drive growth into the ground," as White said in a written response to Silvestro's letter.

Increasing the hotel's allowed floor area ratio and height won't do anything to create a vibrant, pedestrian friendly area Ladera has promised, he said. "Before you approve commercial sprawl" he asked the commission to re-examine the entire project to ensure it's consistent with the town's comprehensive plan.

White said all the requested changes are minimal and necessary "to achieve what the applicant is trying to achieve based on identifying end users or a class of end users."

Commissioner Jeramie Holt questioned the location of the three-story indoor storage facility, calling it "ultimately a box" in a neighborhood designed to be a vibrant, walkable space filled with retail options. "Is that the only possible thing that can go in that space? Is that the best thing for the community?"

Grant Nelson, who is working with Connell LLC on the project, said the building design is unique, steps back to meet the roundabout on Weitzel Road, and will be designed to tie into the entire project. "It will have character and a unique architectural feel," he said.

Storage is big business throughout the country, he said. "We are overconsumers and we can't get rid of it, so we put it in storage. The business is built on people's inability to release things."

Traffic was also a concern for residents who already deal with backups at Harmony Road and Weitzel, the intersection that houses Walmart and Costco. Jenkins and others called for updated traffic studies and a public meeting dedicated to traffic issues. "The last thing Timnath needs is multiple new Walmart-like traffic problems."

Timnath is currently in the middle of a townwide traffic update, which will include community meetings and education, which will meet residents' desire for a traffic meeting, town staff said.

Town engineer Don Taranto said traffic "is characterized as a problem. I don't discount the fact that it's a problem, but it's a good problem to have. We have people coming here. We've got active retail, active development and that's what communities want."

The town also needs sales tax revenue, planning commission chairman Phil Goldstein said.

"If we're going to keep our great little town we have to have sales tax," he said. "Surveys showed people want parks and open space, 24/7 police coverage" and streets to be plowed, and that takes sales tax revenue. "Walmart and Costco alone can’t do it. That’s why I believe we need commercial. We won’t please all the people all the time with what retail businesses or sales-tax generating businesses need."

What else is in the works at Ladera?

Town of Timnath documents show these facets of the development are currently in the works:

Ladera preliminary plat: Application to create 12 commercial lots and two tracts on about 60 acres for future commercial development.

Annexation: Application to annex 184 acres into the town.

Rezoning concurrent with the annexation to establish a regional commercial zone

Planned development overlay for the additional 184 acres proposed for annexation

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Timnath planners support 49-acre phase of Ladera Development