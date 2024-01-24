Timnath seeks state assurances on Connell mine reclamation before annexation vote

An artist's rendering of possible development at the Ladera project east of I-25 in Timnath

The stage is set for a final public hearing on annexing 188 acres into Timnath as part of the Ladera development that includes Connell Resources' asphalt mining plant.

Timnath Town Council on Tuesday approved the Connell annexation No. 3 on first reading and set Feb. 13 for the second reading and public hearing. Mayor Mark Soukup and council member Lisa Laake were absent.

Questions abound about how the ballot initiative in the April 2 election might affect the annexation.

A group of five residents initiated a ballot measure that would prohibit the town from annexing any land that includes an active mining permit until after the mine is closed and the land reclaimed. According to the ballot language, the measure would be retroactive to any pending annexations.

Council member Robert Axmacher, who is running unopposed to be Timnath's next mayor, asked for a closed-door session with town attorney Carolyn Steffl prior to the second reading to get legal advice about the town's liability if the property is annexed before or after the election.

About 158 of Ladera's 240 acres are included on Connell Resources' mining permit issued in 1999 and amended in 2003 by Larimer County and the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety, according to the company.

Much of the issue concerns who would be responsible for reclaiming the mine if Connell fails to do so. The Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety has strict rules that govern how and when a gravel mine is reclaimed, and town staff has said Timnath will have no liability if Connell doesn't follow through with reclamation.

Axmacher said he preferred to hear that directly from the division, but state officials had declined an invitation to meet with Timnath's staff and council. Failing an in-person conversation, Axmacher asked staff to get a written response from the state about how the bond works and how the town can be assured it is sufficient to cover reclamation costs.

The Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety previously told the Coloradoan the town would have no liability to clean up the mine if Connell did not.

The state approved Connell's reclamation plan in 2001 and holds a $532,504 reclamation bond to ensure the site is reclaimed to the approved post-mine land use. At the time of the 2001 permit, Connell said the site would become a lined water storage reservoir when it ceased operations.

Since reclamation plans have changed to a mixed-use development, Connell will have to file an amendment to its permit that must be reviewed and approved by the state. Connell has completed several revisions to its mining permit since it was originally issued, including the current reclamation plan, according to the company. Connell intends to complete the reclamation of the mining permit area in phases and have them released from the mining permit.

Soukup, in a written statement read by Mayor pro-tem Brett Hansen, urged council to approve the annexation. Timnath "stands at a pivotal juncture." The town is presented with a unique opportunity to transform its gateway from an unappealing site to a vibrant business hub, he said.

Irv Christy, one of the five petition leaders, asked council to verify Ladera's estimates of the potential tax revenue benefits to the town before it approves the project.

Two residents spoke in favor of the project.

What's next?

Timnath Town Council will hold a public hearing on the Connell annexation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, at Timnath's town hall, 4750 Signal Tree Drive.

