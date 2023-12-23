Timothy Barberich Bought 41% More Shares In TScan Therapeutics

Potential TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) shareholders may wish to note that the Chairman of the Board, Timothy Barberich, recently bought US$142k worth of stock, paying US$4.89 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 41%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TScan Therapeutics

In fact, the recent purchase by Timothy Barberich was the biggest purchase of TScan Therapeutics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$5.75. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

TScan Therapeutics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about US$3.55 on average. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does TScan Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own US$2.2m worth of TScan Therapeutics stock, about 0.8% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At TScan Therapeutics Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that TScan Therapeutics insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that TScan Therapeutics is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those are potentially serious...

