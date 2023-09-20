Timsan's Japanese Steak House to close in Howard due to staffing issues | Streetwise

Timsam's Japanese Steakhouse is celebrating 23 years next month at 1654 E. Mason St. in Green Bay, but the owner is closing his Howard restaurant.

HOWARD − A Japanese steakhouse in Howard will close its doors at the end of the month.

Timsan's Japanese Steak House, at 1773 Cardinal Lane, is a Hibachi-style restaurant — meaning the chef cooks right in front the customers — and offers sushi, steak, chicken, shrimp and fried rice.

Tim Long, the owner, said since that the pandemic started it has been really difficult to find and retain staff.

"COVID changed the mindset of a lot of people, unfortunately," he said.

Timsan's other location, at 1654 E. Mason St. in Green Bay, will remain open. While Long leases the property in Howard, he owns the Green Bay property, which first opened in October 2000. He also hopes to expand its hours to include Mondays, now that it will be fully staffed.

The closure was first announced in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The restaurant is currently open 4 to 9 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday.

