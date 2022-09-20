Tinder finds a better use by adding adoptable dogs to its app in celebration of National Dog Week

Tinder announced today that it is partnering with dog rescue shelters across the U.S. to celebrate National Dog Week and give Tinder users the ability to add a shelter dog to their profile photo. Unfortunately, this new addition is only around for a short time, however. National Dog Week is over on September 24, but Tinder's users can use the filter until October 20.

Tinder partnered with five animal shelters on this feature: Wags & Walks in Los Angeles, 4 Paws Kiddo Rescue (L.A.), Animal Care Centers of NYC, Anti-Cruelty Society in Chicago, and Special Pals in Houston.

The adoptable dog profile card can be added to your Tinder profile within the app or by visiting rescuematches.com. Select an adoptable dog from the selection and then upload a photo of yourself. The photo is then filtered with an image of the dog edited in. There will also be a banner that states the dog’s name, location, and adoption details.

Image Credits: Tinder

The main purpose of the campaign “Rescue Matches” is for users to help adorable dogs get adopted by other Tinder users.

Another reason—albeit kind of selfish--for users to add a shelter dog to their Tinder profile is to get more matches with fellow dog lovers. (Who could resist swiping on these cute pups, right?)

A Tinder survey showed that 60% of respondents are more tempted to swipe right on someone that has a dog in their profile photo, the company noted in its announcement. Tinder also stated that “Dog Lover” is among the top 10 most selected “Interests” added to Tinder profiles.

“This National Dog Week, Tinder is better able to help people find love AND help dogs in need find new homes - both looking for their perfect match," said Melissa Hobley, Tinder CMO, in a statement. “Being able to express your common interests is so important for sparking new connections, so we wanted to bring our members even more fun ways to find someone new, whether that be a new dog park pal or a stepparent for their furry friend.”