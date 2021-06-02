U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,212.50
    +6.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,631.00
    +41.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,703.25
    +29.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,302.80
    +5.80 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.87
    +0.04 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.70
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    28.32
    +0.12 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2214
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5910
    -0.0240 (-1.49%)
     

  • Vix

    17.48
    -0.42 (-2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4175
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6400
    +0.0960 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,515.30
    +1,277.06 (+3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.11
    +32.02 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.00
    +27.54 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,113.70
    +167.56 (+0.58%)
     

Tinder tested group video chat ahead of Match's move into social discovery with Hyperconnect deal

Sarah Perez
·4 min read

As dating app Tinder and its parent company Match explore the future of personal connection through apps, it's interesting to see what sort of ideas it tested but later discarded. One such experiment was something called "Tinder Mixer," which had briefly offered Tinder users a way to join group video chats, and "play games" with others nearby.

The feature was tested for a short period of time last year in New Zealand, we understand, but will not be launching.

The Tinder Mixer experience was uncovered by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, who found references the product in the Tinder Android app's code. He had not yet publicized the finding, as we worked to learn more about the origins of the product.

Image Credits: Alessandro Paluzzi (opens in a new window)

The resources he found in the dating app had given the appearance of a product in the midst of development, Paluzzi noted, but as it turns out it was one that had already been tested and quickly shut down as Tinder continued its other, ongoing experiments in the dating market.

According to Tinder, the Tinder Mixer test has no impact on its product roadmap this year, and the Tinder Mixer experience described here will likely never come into existence.

That said, what made the product particularly intriguing was that it saw Tinder venturing, however briefly and experimentally, into more of a social discovery space, compared with the usual Tinder experience. Typically, Tinder users swipe on daters' profiles, match, chat and sometimes even video call each other on a one-on-one basis. But live video chatting with a group is not something Tinder today offers.

Image Credits: Alessandro Paluzzi (opens in a new window)

That said, the idea of going live on video is not new to Match.

This is an area where the company has experimented before, including with its apps Plenty of Fish, which offers a one-to-many video broadcasting feature, and Ablo, which offers one-on-one video chats with people around the world. These experiments constitute what the company considers "dating-adjacent" experiences. In other words, you could meet someone through these video interactions, but that's not necessarily their main goal.

Image Credits: Alessandro Paluzzi (opens in a new window)

These video experiences have continued even as Match announced its $1.73 billion acquisition of Seoul-based Hyperconnect -- its biggest acquisition ever, and one that puts the company more on the path towards a future that involves the "social discovery" and live streaming market.

The company believes social discovery an area with vast potential, and a market it estimates that could be twice the size of dating, in fact.

Match Group CEO Shar Dubey spoke to this point recently at the JP Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference, noting that on some of its bigger platforms, Match has seen that a number of its users were looking for more of "a shared experience and a sense of community among other like-minded single people on the platform," she said.

She noted that technology has reached a point where people could now interact with others through richer experiences than the traditional dating flow of swipe-match-chat allowed for, including few-to-few, many-to-many, and one-to-many type of experiences.

Hyperconnect brings to Match much of the technology that would allow the company to expand in these areas.

Today, it offers two apps, Azar and Hakuna Live, which let users to connect with one another online. The former, launched in 2014, is focused on one-on-one live video and voice chats while the latter, launched in 2019 is in the online broadcast space. Not coincidentally, these apps mirror the live stream experiences that Match has been running on Plenty of Fish and Ablo.

Because these live streaming services are often more heavily adopted by younger demographics, it makes sense that Match may have wanted to also test out such a live stream experience on Tinder, which also skews younger, even if the test ultimately only served as a way to collect data as opposed to informing a specific future product's development.

With the Hyperconnect deal soon to be finalized, the incoming apps will initially give Match an expanded footprint in the live streaming and social discovery market in Asia -- 75% of Hyperconnect's usage and revenue comes from markets in Asia. Match then plans to leverage its international experience and knowledge to accelerate their growth in other markets where they haven't yet broken through.

But another major reason for the acquisition is that Match sees the potential in deploying Hyperconnect's technology across its existing portfolio of dating apps to not only create richer experiences but also to cater to users in markets where the "Western" way of online dating hasn't yet been fully embraced, but social discovery has.

"We think there is real synergy of bringing some of these experiences that are popular in social discovery platforms onto our dating platforms, as well as sort of enhance the social discovery platforms and help people get to their dating intent, should they choose to," Dubey explained, at the JP Morgan conference.

What any of that may mean for Tinder, more specifically, is not yet known.

Recommended Stories

  • OroraTech's space-based early wildfire warnings spark $7M investment

    With wildfires becoming an ever more devastating annual phenomenon, it is in the whole planet's interest to spot them and respond as early as possible — and the best vantage point for that is space. OroraTech is a German startup building a constellation of small satellites to power a global wildfire warning system, and will be using a freshly raised €5.8 million (~$7 million) A round to kick things off. Wildfires destroy tens of millions of acres of forest every year, causing immense harm to people and the planet in countless ways.

  • Singapore’s iGlobe Starts $100 Million Fund for Fintech, Biotech

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s IGlobe Partners closed its latest venture-capital fund, which plans to invest $100 million in startups focusing on synthetic biology, fintech and technologies for smart cities.The firm’s fourth fund, IGlobe Platinum Fund III, will back 15 to 20 startups across the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia to fund their growth over the next three years, according to a statement from the company on Thursday.IGlobe, with a history of more than two decades, is betting on emerging tr

  • FireEye to sell products unit to Symphony-led group for $1.2B

    Cybersecurity giant FireEye has agreed to sell its products business to a consortium led by private equity firm Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 billion. The all-cash deal will split FireEye, the maker of network and email cybersecurity products, from its digital forensics and incident response arm Mandiant.

  • Google hires former SiriusXM CPO/CTO to lead its Maps team

    Almost exactly a year ago, Google announced a couple of leadership changes that saw Prabhakar Raghavan, who joined the company back in 2012, take over the lead of Search, Assistant and Maps. Now, sources familiar with the hiring tell us, the company has hired Christopher Phillips, who was previously the chief product and technology officer at SiriusXM, to lead its geo team, which is responsible for products like Google Maps, Google Earth and Google Maps Platform, the company's enterprise business around these products. Google has confirmed his hire but declined to share any additional information.

  • Lyft's first in-house ebike reflects light like a street sign

    Lyft's new ebike features a built-in speaker system and LCD display, as well as host of other features.

  • Oil Steadies After Rallying to Highest Level Since October 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied in Asia after closing at the highest level since October 2018 as an industry report pointing to a decline in U.S. crude stockpiles reinforced optimism over the demand recovery.Futures in New York traded near $69 a barrel after adding almost 4% over the previous two sessions. The American Petroleum Institute reported inventories fell by 5.36 million barrels last week, according to people familiar. That would be the biggest draw in a month if confirmed by official data.

  • Malaysia's AirAsia X gets shareholder go-ahead for restructuring plan

    AirAsia X Bhd shareholders have approved the Malaysian budget airline's debt restructuring, it said on Tuesday, allowing it to pursue a scheme it viewed as key to survival. Shareholders of the long-haul affiliate of AirAsia Group Bhd approved all resolutions at an extraordinary general meeting, including a rights issue and a share subscription for new investors to raise 500 million ringgit. AirAsia X last October proposed restructuring its 64.15 billion ringgit ($15.6 billion) debt into a principal amount of 200 million ringgit and having the rest waived.

  • Federal Reserve to begin winding down corporate bond holdings

    The Fed on Wednesday said it would begin the process of unwinding the $13.8 billion corporate bond portfolio that it amassed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • What’s the smart way to play AMC’s stock? Try these two options strategies

    AMC shares are super-volatile amid a short squeeze. Options can be a way to capitalize on the moves, with a measure of prudence.

  • Elon Musk tweeted and this stock jumped, after report that regulators told Tesla his Twitter account broke court order

    On Wednesday, shares in Samsung Publishing moved higher following new tweets from the chief executive of the electric-vehicle company, while crypto asset dogecoin soared after Musk posted a related meme.

  • Dogecoin surges more than 30% and the crypto army cheers as Coinbase Pro network opens to transfers

    Dogecoin soars Wednesday after crypto platform Coinbase lays the groundwork for the meme asset to soon trade on the U.S.'s largest digital-asset site.

  • AMC’s new free popcorn for retail investors plan is just latest move by increasingly flirty meme stock execs

    Meme stock players have been positively Muskian in their careful pursuit of retail traders attention in 2021, but AMC CEO Adam Aron's new "AMC Investor Connect" plan might forge a new middle ground.

  • Mudrick Sells Entire AMC Stake, Calling Shares Overvalued

    (Bloomberg) -- Mudrick Capital sold all its stock in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. as of Tuesday, the same day the movie theater chain disclosed that the investment firm had bought $230.5 million of fresh shares to bolster its finances, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Mudrick no longer holds any AMC shares and sold at a profit, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. The firm disposed of its stake after concluding that AMC’s stock is overval

  • Wednesday’s hottest meme stock? Well, it’s not AMC.

    AMC got all the attention on a wild day for meme stocks on Wall Street, but it was Bed, Bath & Beyond that saw the biggest gain in one key category for this social media-fueled corner of the stock market.

  • Facing labor shortages, companies are draining their inventories

    Demand is soaring, but many companies, unable to find workers to make enough fresh products, are running down their inventory stock to keep up.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya files for four new SPACs, with a new focus

    While still seeking merger candidates for two of his six blank-check companies, Chamath Palihapitiya filed for four more on Wednesday, with a new focus: biotech.

  • AMC Shorts Hang Tight During Epic Rally in Break From January

    (Bloomberg) -- Facing another push from day traders targeting the most-shorted stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., hedge funds aren’t backing down this time.Professional speculators, who were forced to retreat in late January amid a similar assault, are instead boosting their bearish wagers. Their short positions against single shares climbed for a ninth straight week, reaching an almost one-year high relative to the overall equity holdings, according to prime-broker data compiled by

  • AMC Skyrockets in Reality-Defying Rally That’s Feeding on Itself

    (Bloomberg) -- The meme-stock frenzy is back -- and bigger than ever.On Wednesday, shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. skyrocketed to an all-time high in a wild trading session as the Reddit retail-trading army came back in force, leaving many Wall Street pros wondering, yet again, what on Earth had become of the U.S. stock market.The money-losing movie-theater rose 95% and closed at a record high at $62.55. At one point the stock rose as much as 127%, pushing its total gains for the year

  • AMC offers new perks for retail investors: free large popcorn

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. kept soaring on massive volume Wednesday, as the movie theater operator is looking to engage directly with its "sizable retail shareholder base" with a new communication initiative, offering free popcorn for new members.

  • Dogecoin Is Soaring as Coinbase Climbs Aboard the Crypto-Meme Train

    Coinbase plans to allow its "pro" customers to trade Dogecoin starting Thursday, a big step to legitimizing the once-jokey cryptocurrency.