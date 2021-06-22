Tinder lets people add videos to their dating profiles

Tinder is enamored with video. After giving serial daters the ability to video chat last fall, the app is now letting members add multiple clips to their profile. Starting today, users will be able to edit and upload up to nine recorded videos from their phone to their Tinder profile. This, the company says, offers members a more "authentic way to express themselves." In particular, Tinder expects its Gen Z users raised on TikTok and YouTube to take to the feature with aplomb. The demographic makes up 50 percent of its global user base.

Video is just one of several new additions included in Tinder's latest update, which it hails as one of the biggest changes to its app since launch. It's also introducing a new speed dating-style social feature called "Hot Takes" that lets unmatched users talk in short spurts before swiping right or left. When the timer runs out, you'll be able to choose whether to match with the person or move on to another session. Hot Takes will be available from 6pm to midnight on weekdays and marks the first time Tinder users have been able to chat before they match. It actually sounds similar to Spark, the dedicated speed dating app Facebook launched in April.

Tinder

Finally, Tinder is also debuting a new section called Explore as a way for singletons to connect based on their shared interests, and as a showcase for its live events like Hot Takes. You'll be able to find potential matches based on their "Passions" like activism, binge watching or thrill seeking. The Explore section will launch later this summer. Together with the other features, it represents another way for Tinder to keep users engaged lest they seek love (or hook-ups) on other dating services.